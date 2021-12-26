COPPERAS COVE — Christmas is the traditional season for giving but a pair of Copperas Cove women are working to extend that selfless sentiment all through the year with their gifting group, Sunshine Fairies of Central Texas.
Elizamae Dowd, a 37-year-old married mother of three who founded Sunshine Fairies about a year ago and runs it with friend and partner Jessica McCarty, said the idea stems from their membership in a similar group that seemed to be getting a little off-track.
“I was one of the admins for that group and she (the group leader) literally told us that she was going to take all the money that fairies had donated and make a shop out of it, and sell things back to the fairies. I’m like, so you’re taking their money to make money off of them? I didn’t like that.
“Our group is totally about giving back. Nothing is made by an administrator. I have so much stuff — literally two walls at home covered in miscellaneous stuff that I’m just waiting to give out — I could make a store in my group if I wanted to and make money. But that’s not what this is about.”
In a nutshell, 68-member Sunshine Fairies is about reaching out to others in the community who are having a difficult time and/or struggling in some way, financially or otherwise. Members who join Sunshine Fairies apply via Facebook and fill out a questionnaire detailing their specific wants and needs, then other members jump in and do what they can to help.
“Everybody knows life happens and sometimes it gets hard,” McCarty said. “This is just a group where we help other people who need it. We’re just trying to put some positivity into the world, because the world can be so ugly.”
These days, security for such a venture is an important concern and so only certain people have access to members’ private information. That is also why membership in Sunshine Fairies is available only to women.
“If you want to give someone a gift and make someone’s day, you ask in the admin. (section) and we’ll give you the name of one of the girls who is having a bad time or has already ‘fairied’ somebody,” Dowd said. “I have everybody who applies fill out a questionnaire, and so we’ll also give you the list of everything that they like.
“You get them a gift and you just kind of leave it on their doorstep. We have a minimum value of $15, but you can give as much as you want. It’s up to you if you want to be anonymous or not. I’ll just leave it on the doorstep, knock, and high-tail it out of there. I don’t need them to say thank you or anything.”
McCarty added: “When someone signs up, we always let them know to tell us their concerns. Let’s say their husband is on the road and so they don’t want a gift dropped off at their house, then we mark that. We can deliver to a different address, or Elizamae will personally drop it off.”
As the group celebrates a successful first year, Dowd is working to expand their reach by creating another gifting group aimed at men: Basket Trolls of Central Texas. The name comes from a bit of an inside family joke.
“Whenever I get a present, my husband says he’s going to troll it and steal my stuff — like the candy that he likes,” Dowd said.
“Basket Trolls is not ready just yet. I’m trying to simplify the questionnaire to make it multiple-choice because — no offense — I know men like things more simple. If you give them all sorts of questions, they’re just like, uhhhhhh …
“That group will be for men and women. It’s going to be for gifting men, but sometimes men want their wives to help them with that, so I’m going to make it available to them, as well.”
Along with the men’s group, Dowd and McCarty plan to start a Fairy Tree next year modeled after the Make a Wish program, to help provide toys for needy children at Christmas.
“I like to try to bring a little more joy and happiness to others, because there’s too much negativity in the world,” said Dowd, a self-described Army brat, Army spouse, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. “I’m a shop-a-holic. It makes me happy to shop for people. I get to feed my addiction and make others happy.”
For membership information and other details about Sunshine Fairies of Central Texas, go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1102204016917605.
