jbWRT dvRED
WITH SUNSHINE WEEK LOGO
REFER TO EDITORIAL: Sunshine Week reminds us of the need for transparency /Page B4
Sunshine Week starts today
Staff report
From March 15-21, the Herald and other newspapers around the country are observing Sunshine Week — an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities.
Sunshine Week is a national initiative that began in 2005 to educate the public about the importance of government transparency. Spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors, the weeklong campaign brings to light how easily — or not — journalists can obtain information from governing bodies to share with the public. Sunshine Week always takes place in mid-March, corresponding with Freedom of Information Day on March 16.
The Herald encourages the public in urging government officials at all levels to be transparent while conducting government business.
One useful tool to transparency in government is an open records request.
Filing an open records request is a straightforward process — one that occasionally takes time to be completed — and a useful tool for residents wanting to ensure their local governments are open and transparent.
How to get information
Visit https://bit.ly/2UCmB6N to file an open records request with the city of Killeen.
Visit https://bit.ly/2O6ehdg to file a request with the city of Copperas Cove.
Visit https://bit.ly/2ClH2xZ to file a request with the city of Harker Heights.
Visit http://bit.ly/2Cn6Lpw to file a request with the city of Belton.
When it comes to the Bell County government, open records requests can be sent to any of the elected officials or department heads — all are obligated to follow the Public Information Act.
You can also submit requests to federal agencies under the Freedom of Information Act. Visit FOIA.gov to submit a request.
The Texas Public Information Act, created by the Legislature in 1973, applies to all governmental bodies, and sets the laws for, as its name states, public information.
It details the type of information that must be public; establishes the guidelines for exceptions, information that is not open to the public; how to file a request; sets that an agency can charge for copies at a “reasonable” cost; and explains an appeal process for an decision that withholds information.
What that means is that the public can file information requests with cities, school districts, county government and other governmental bodies.
Once a request is filed, public information is supposed to be released “promptly,” according to the Freedom of information Foundation of Texas. If there is a question if the information is covered under the law, the government entity has a deadline of 10 business days to determine if it will argue that the information is not public and, subsequently, ask for an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.