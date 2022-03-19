Sunshine Week — an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities — wraps up today, but the Herald will still have one more article concerning transparency in Sunday’s newspaper.
The Herald and other newspapers around the country observed the annual week by running a series of stories showing transparency practices, or the lack thereof, in government and elected officials.
Here is a recap of the front-page stories the Herald did this week, by publication date. The stories can still be viewed on online at kdhnews.com, or feel free to pick up a print edition at the Herald office, 1809 Florence Road, Killeen.
March 13:
Under the headline “The cost of public documents from local entities on the rise,” Killeen Daily Herald Metro Editor Lauren Dodd wrote about how the Killeen Independent School District is charging $1,110.44 for two requests for public documents from the Herald, charges the newspaper contends are unreasonable considering public tax dollars pay for the salaries of the employees who work in the district’s public information department.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/36s8Mmk
March 14:
Under the headline “A look back at Killeen’s 10-day drinking water outage in October,” Herald reporter Jack Dowling wrote about the Killeen citywide boil-water order that lasted from Oct. 19-29 last year, and reexamined what city officials did and did not release in a timely manner during the water crisis.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/3ifNEm5
March 15:
Under the headline “Looking up Bell County court records easier than it used to be,” Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula wrote about a court records system for Bell County — a useful transparency tool for anyone.
Since making the switch last year to a searchable online court records system — Odyssey by Tyler Technologies, Inc. — the public has access to records that reflect the changes that always are occurring in court coordinators’ offices.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/34TMGJ7
March 16:
Under the headline “Killeen Mall shooting response becomes less than transparent,” Dodd wrote about the mysterious and unsolved Killeen Mall shooting that occurred on Dec. 7 — a shooting that made national headlines. One person, who survived, was shot multiple times at point-blank range. Although Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble conducted a news conference for media outlets at the Killeen Mall within two hours of the shooting, communication with the media trailed off in the days, weeks and months following the shooting. KPD has refused to tell the Herald whether the shooting was gang related, citing the “ongoing investigation” as a reason for the secrecy.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/3u6AZYc
March 17:
Under the headline “Lack of responses from Killeen dept. head shows lack of transparency,” Herald reporter Taylor Cooper laid out the case of how a city official’s unwillingness to answer questions this year has fueled a controversy that may have ramifications for Killeen’s Senior Center programs and an upcoming mayoral election.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/3N5mXPa
March 18:
Under the headline “A look at government meeting times in the Killeen area,” the Herald’s Copperas Cove Editor Thaddeus Imerman detailed the Texas Open Meetings Act.
During an open meeting, members of the general public are allowed to address the elected officials on an agenda item during a specific time set aside at the beginning of a meeting, according to the article, which included a list of when and where elected governing bodies meet in the Killeen area.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/36bkt11
More to come
While Sunshine Week officially wraps up today, the Herald has another transparency story it will be running with the “Sunshine Week” logo in Sunday’s edition.
With school board elections around the corner, the Herald asked Killeen ISD school board members and candidates about their views on transparency — particularly their views on the district charging over $1,100 for two sets of public information requests. Read their responses in Sunday’s Herald.
And, as always, the Herald will be putting a spotlight on transparency discrepancies by local governments as they arise — no matter what week of the year it may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.