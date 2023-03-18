Sunshine Week — an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities — wraps up today.
The Herald and other newspapers around the country observed the annual week, held March 12-18 this year, by running a series of stories showing transparency practices, or the lack thereof, in government and elected officials.
Here is a recap of the front-page stories the Herald did this week, by publication date. The stories can still be viewed on online at kdhnews.com, or feel free to pick up a print edition of the past week’s newspapers at the Herald office, 1809 Florence Road, Killeen.
March 12:
Under the headline “City manager continues to ignore requests for 911 recordings in assault case,” Herald city government reporter Paul Bryant wrote about the Killeen government’s refusal to release 911 calls in a case in which the alleged victim claimed it took police two hours to respond to her pleas for help.
Under the headline: “Sunshine Week a good time to put spotlight on transparency” Deputy Managing Editor-Opinion Dave Miller wrote about the importance of Sunshine Week and the public’s right to know what their government is doing.
March 13:
Under the headline “Army still slow to fulfill information requests,” Military Editor David A. Bryant wrote about the process of acquiring open records and completed investigations with the Army, which can take months or years to get back. When the newspaper does get such documents, they are often heavily redacted.
March 14:
Under the headline “Harker Heights declines to release video of fatal shooting,” Deputy Managing Editor-News Jacob Brooks wrote about Harker Heights city leaders refusal to release police body-camera footage of a shooting in which an officer killed a man allegedly coming at the officer with a knife.
March 15:
Under the headline “City of Killeen keeps deadly video out of public eye; leadership OK with that,” correspondent court reporter Emily Hilley-Sierzchula wrote about Killeen city leaders refusal to release police body-camera footage of a fatal shooting in which a police officer killed an unarmed man.
March 16:
Under the headline “Killeen Police Department ‘transparency page’ months behind on crime stats,” reporter Jana Lynn-Kilrease wrote about KPD’s “Transparency” page, which was months behind on updated crime statistics.
March 17:
Under the headline “Request for Killeen council members’ communications receives tepid response,” Paul Bryant wrote about a Texas Public Information Act request for emails and text messages sent and received by City Council members during parts of nine council meetings since November.
March 18:
Under the headline “Killeen council candidates answer questions about transparency at City Hall,” Paul Bryant wrote a question-and-answer piece with candidates running in the May 6 city election. Only two candidates bothered responding.
Under the headline, “Tips for filing records requests with local governments, courts,” Hilley-Sierzchula broke down how the public can navigate Bell County’s busy court system in order to retrieve dockett and other information, as well as filing open-record requests with local cities.
And, as always, the Herald will be putting a spotlight on transparency discrepancies by local governments as they arise — no matter what week of the year it may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.