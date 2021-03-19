Sunshine Week — an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities — wraps up Saturday.
The Herald and other newspapers around the country observed the annual week by running a series of stories showing questionable transparency practices in government and elected officials.
Here is a recap of the front-page stories the Herald did this week, by publication date. The stories can still be viewed on online at kdhnews.com, or feel free to pick up a print edition at the Herald office, 1809 Florence Road, Killeen.
March 14:
Under the headline “Acquiring KPD officers’ body cam footage difficult,” Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula wrote about video footage recorded on Killeen police body cameras, which are paid for with taxpayer money. Police, however, are often reluctant to share those videos, unless they really want to. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3tHZrgF
Under the headline “KISD board hard to reach quickly for information,” Education reporter Lauren Dodd explored the public’s access to the Killeen school board. She found some of the contact info on the Killeen school district website was incorrect and outdated, leaving school board members hard to get a hold of. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3tCupXw
March 15:
Under the headline “A public document? Impact fee petition long over, as councilwoman holds tight to list,” City Hall Editor Steve Wilson wrote about the Herald’s attempts to get a copy of a citywide petition spearheaded by City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming. Despite talking about the petition publicly, Fleming said she didn’t have to give the Herald a copy of the petition — which apparently netted some 900 signatures of people supporting impact fees in the city — because she worked on the petition as a “private citizen.” However, when the Herald covered the petition drives a year ago, Fleming was always identified as Councilwoman Fleming rather than Private Citizen Fleming. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3c2a5J1
March 16:
Under the headline “Harris never said who his mystery messenger was — at expense to both newspaper and city staff,” City Hall Editor Steve Wilson wrote about the secret Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris would never tell — who gave him a message during a council meeting to call up another councilmember who had lost her connection to the meeting? The rather simple answer was finally revealed after a monthlong open-records request. To this day, it’s unclear why Harris refused to answer the question about what happened in the meeting. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3eRBcIG
March 17:
Under the headline “Mug shot loopholes: KPD still won’t release mug shots on misdemeanor cases,” Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula wrote about Killeen Police Department’s long-standing policy of not releasing mugshots of people booked into the Killeen city jail on misdeamenor charges. Many other law enforcement agencies have no problem with releasing mugshots to the public. Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/3tJ0zAJ
March 18:
Under the headline “A failure to report: Army not so transparent when it comes to releasing investigations,” this story by Herald Military Editor David A. Bryant looked at the lengthy process it takes to acquire an Army investigation report — a process covered in thick red tape that often ends in a heavily redacted document.
Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/2OILKzg
March 19:
Under the headline “Criminal investigation, video request on former Killeen justice of the peace has lasted 10 months,” the Herald took a look back on case of a Killeen justice of the peace who resigned after an apparent theft at the city jail. The case had dragged on for 10 months with a questionable ending. While Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols said Killeen police could release on Friday a video that reportedly shows the theft, the video had not yet been released to the newspaper as of late Friday. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3eRBAa6
March 20:
Saturday's stories include views of Killeen school board candidates on how they think the Killeen Independent School District is doing when it comes to transparency, and a story on cameras not being allowed in public courtrooms in Bell County.
Other articles, including editorials and columns, also ran on the pages of the Herald in the past week. While the Herald highlights these types of stories during Sunshine Week, the quest for transparency in government is a year-round process for the newspaper. Members of the public also have access to the documents or other public records.
Public record
The Texas Public Information Act, created by the Legislature in 1973, applies to all governmental bodies, and sets the laws for, as its name states, public information.
It details the type of information that must be public; establishes the guidelines for exceptions, information that is not open to the public; how to file a request; sets fees that an agency can charge for copies at a “reasonable” cost; and explains an appeal process for any decision that withholds information.
What that means is that the public can file information requests with cities, school districts, county government and other governmental bodies.
Once a request is filed, public information is supposed to be released “promptly,” according to the Freedom of information Foundation of Texas. If there is a question of whether the information is covered under the law, the government entity has a deadline of 10 business days to determine if it will argue that the information is not public and, subsequently, ask for an opinion from the Texas attorney general’s office.
The Texas Public Information Act, or PIA, applies to all city records, on practically any media and created on any device, according to a Texas Municipal League report titled, “Understanding Your Personal Liability as a City Official.”
For example, items such as handwritten notes taken by a city councilmember during a city council meeting, an interview, or during an evaluation in connection with the official business of the city are public records, according to the report. Emails sent from a councilmember’s personal computer to constituents relating to city business are public records.
“A completed report, audit, evaluation, or investigation made of, for, or by a governmental body must almost always be released unless made confidential under law,” according to the report. “Information must be released ‘promptly,’ which is defined in the PIA as being ‘as soon as possible under the circumstances, that is, within a reasonable time, without delay.’ If a requestor seeks a large volume of information, a city may certify to the requestor in writing a reasonable date by which it will provide the information.”
And there can be penalties for violators.
According to the report, “with criminal negligence, failing or refusing to give access to or provide copies of public information to a requestor. Violations are misdemeanor offenses. Depending on the offense, fines may be up to $4,000 and up to six months in jail may be served.”
The Herald encourages the public in urging government officials at all levels to be transparent while conducting government business.
One useful tool to transparency in government is an open records request.
Filing an open records request is a straightforward process — one that occasionally takes time to be completed — and a useful tool for residents wanting to ensure their local governments are open and transparent.
How to get information:
Go to https://bit.ly/2UCmB6N to file an open records request with the city of Killeen.
Go to https://bit.ly/2O6ehdg to file a request with the city of Copperas Cove.
Go to harkerheights.gov/records-requests to file a request with the city of Harker Heights.
Go to http://bit.ly/2Cn6Lpw to file a request with the city of Belton.
When it comes to the Bell County government, open records requests can be sent to any of the elected officials or department heads — all are obligated to follow the Public Information Act.
You can also submit requests to federal agencies under the Freedom of Information Act. Visit FOIA.gov to submit a request.
Sunshine Week is a national initiative that began in 2005 to educate the public about the importance of government transparency. Spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors, the weeklong campaign brings to light how easily — or not — journalists can obtain information from governing bodies to share with the public.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
