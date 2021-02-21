Many Killeen residents have had trouble with water in the midst of harsh winter weather over the last week.
The city of Killeen receives its water from the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, and Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, spoke on how much the water district is pumping out as a result of the weather, adding that demand has caused a shortage of water.
“On Sunday (Feb. 14) our pumpage was just a little above normal at 27 million gallons. The demand has grown daily over the course of the week as Thursday’s total was just over 57 million gallons. For perspective, our peak day this past summer was 62 million gallons,” Garrett said. “This is the time of year when water demand is at an annual low point ordinarily.”
However, Kent Cagle, the city manager for Killeen, said in a Zoom press conference on Friday that the water district’s treatment plant lost power and it was unable to fully supply the city with water. The district was forced to use back-up generators to pump water at a much reduced rate.
“We started losing our supply, demand stayed the same … as (water) tanks started to drop in level as we continued to have water usage and a much reduced supply, we lost pressure in the system,” Cagle said. “As our supply has started to increase, as WCID is getting electricity, our demand has increased greatly and as the lines and land has thawed we’re finding more and more breaks, so it’s like we’re on a treadmill, the more supply we get, the more demand there is.”
Questions that were sent to Garrett on Friday afternoon asking whether the water issue was a supply or demand issue, and if the power plant lost power, were not answered.
Garrett did say the district delayed some projects they would have normally been working on to be ready for the winter weather week.
“Scheduled winter projects such as our annual intake inspection was postponed along with the settled water valve work and the large valve project on the 48-inch line in anticipation of higher demands being likely,” he said. “Obviously supply is our priority so these were postponed and may have to be cancelled depending on how long the recovery takes for our customers.”
WCID-1 Board Member Sandra Blankenship said on her Facebook page Saturday that the water district is ramping up delivery of drinkable water to area cities.
“We are hoping to start building up storages. Barring leaks we hope to be back to ‘normal’ within a week,” she said. “Patience and tolerance is requested for the next week or so and I would like to encourage conservation until we can get back up to speed.”
