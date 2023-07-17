With five O’Reilly Auto Parts retail stores in Killeen, the chain has opened another franchise and plans a variety of events to entice customers to visit the site at 1115 W. Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
As part of the celebration, store manager Ellis Thomas will present a check to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas on behalf of the entire company at 11 a.m. Thursday.
In a recent statement from the corporate offices, “O’Reilly believes in supporting the communities in which it serves, and is please to help this worthwhile organization.”
The store is running a Grand Opening Sale until July 25 and on July 29 they will host a hot dog roast to welcome the public inside.
The store hours are 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For additoinal information the website is www.oreillyauto.com
