Council follow.JPG

The Killeen City Council members get ready to for a city council meeting on May 23.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

On the surface, the Killeen Council unanimously voted to table the vote on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat left by former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s resignation last month. However, there seems to be more to the story.

At the outset of the June 13 council meeting, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she wanted to pull the item from the agenda, so that the council could revisit the applications the council received and come to a majority decision.

