On the surface, the Killeen Council unanimously voted to table the vote on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat left by former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s resignation last month. However, there seems to be more to the story.
At the outset of the June 13 council meeting, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she wanted to pull the item from the agenda, so that the council could revisit the applications the council received and come to a majority decision.
Other council members seemed surprised by the request but accepted a motion to table the appointment 6-0, with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez attending through Zoom.
Two council members said in an email to the Herald that they saw that a city judge was in attendance at the meeting but the applicant was not.
The Herald received confirmation that candidate Cristina King was the desired applicant to take on the position. Cristina King is the daughter of Gary “Bubba” Purser Jr. and JoAnn Purser, a Killeen school board member. The Pursers, recently divorced, run separate home-building businesses in Killeen.
King is connected to two real estate businesses in the area. She is co-director, with her husband, of King Signature Homes Management Company LLC in Killeen. She is also an agent with DC King Ltd., a development company in Harker Heights.
She is on the board of directors of the Killeen ISD Education Foundation and serves on the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce board.
In a phone interview on Thursday, King said she was invited to the council meeting by city officials around noon Tuesday in the event she was voted in as the new council member at-large.
King also said she received an email from the city containing the oath of office. The city acknowledged to the Herald that the oath was sent to King, forwarding that email, which had a 12:56 p.m. time stamp.
However, King said that she was later uninvited by Mayor Debbie Nash-King around 3 p.m. that day.
King, who is not related to Nash-King, said the mayor asked her not to attend the meeting because she had some concerns.
“I complied because I want to do whatever is best for the city,” King said.
King was one of 14 applicants who interviewed with council members on June 12 for the vacant council seat.
The Herald sent questions to council members Wednesday to get clarity on the situation.
Both Councilmen Jose Segarra and Michael Boyd expressed in an email to the Herald they were surprised by the mayor’s request to table the issue.
“I was taken aback by the decision. I had anticipated that the council would proceed with the vote,” Segarra said. “This unexpected turn of events seemed to surprise everyone involved.”
Boyd echoed similar statements in his response to the Herald.
“I was indeed surprised at the Mayor’s proposal to postpone the vote ... I determined to support the motion in trust that a situation of great significance had warranted the request,” Boyd said.
Of the council members who responded, none were made aware that King was asked not to attend the meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb and Councilman Joseph Solomon said in an email to the Herald that they cannot discuss the questions as the council was in executive session.
“I take my job as Pro-Tem very seriously and will uphold the integrity to the seat and every citizen who expects me to be impartial and fair through this matter,” Cobb said. “I have not spoken to any candidate or any family member of a candidate reference the at large City Council chair. My vote will remain and be held in the highest regard that it was given ‘in executive session,’ and it is my hope that others will keep the integrity of this Council and Council Team Executive Session Process.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said she fully supports the mayor’s recommendation and the council’s decision but didn’t want to talk about the matter further.
“I don’t feel that it is appropriate to discuss any further, as we have been in closed session previously and have not yet made a final decision,” Gonzalez said.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez did not respond to the Herald’s questions by deadline.
The mayor received a separate set of questions from the Herald in regards to her stance on King as a candidate.
For each question regarding King, the mayor said that “The council was in a close(d) meeting and there was no vote taken in close(d) meeting.”
Nash-King did say what she is looking for in a new council member.
“I look for a leader that brings diverse prospects, integrity, and transparency. A willing attitude to learn as they lead. A servant mindset to serve the community and, he or she must love Killeen,” Nash-King said.
Regarding the request to table the vote last week, Nash-King said, “After careful consideration, I decided it would be in the best interests of the council to work together as a team in order to get a majority vote for the Councilmember at-Large position.
“As Mayor, I am not afraid to make an unfavorable decision if it is the right thing to do for the residents and the city of Killeen. In my opinion, it is what defines a strong leader,” the mayor said.
The council had been scheduled to discuss the issue again at this Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
According to the original posted meeting agenda, the discussion to appoint a council member to fill the vacant seat was the very last item.
However, a revised posted agenda does not include the discussion item.
A special workshop meeting is listed on the city’s website for June 28. As of late Saturday, however, no meeting agenda had been posted.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at City Hall, 101 N. College St., beginning at 5 p.m.
Meetings may be viewed online at www.killeentexas.gov/councilmeetings. or livestream on Spectrum cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.