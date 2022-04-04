A new survey has found handwashing frequency decreased 25% among adults compared to the beginning of the pandemic.
The so-called Healthy Handwashing Survey showed that Americans were washing their hands 10.5 times per day in 2020. This number has dropped significantly to 7.8 times per day in 2022.
Interestingly, not all age groups are affected by the lack of hand hygiene.
While many adults seem to shorten their handwashing routine, 79 percent of parents encourage their children to pay special attention to their hand hygiene, according to the survey. Forty-four percent regularly ask their young ones to wash their hands.
Erin Reed, M.D., physician and internal medicine specialist at AdventHealth Central Texas, understands the need for an efficient and regular handwashing routine and warns of the consequences of improper hand hygiene.
“Proper hand hygiene is extremely
important,” she said. “This can help spread infections, especially in the hospital setting.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many foodborne-disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands.
Routine handwashing could also reduce the spread of colds and other respiratory illnesses by up to 21% and the number of people sickened with diarrhea by 31%.
“The CDC recommends washing hands for at least 15 seconds with attention to all areas of your hands,” Reed said. “Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are generally recommended in the healthcare setting aside from a few exceptions.”
While washing your hands is easy, it’s essential to keep specific rules in mind to make it most effective.
The CDC recommends first wetting your hands with clean and preferably running water. Then lather your hands with soap, including the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails. It’s also essential to vigorously scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.
“Vigorous movements can dislodge bacteria and viruses,” Reed said. “This can help prevent infections.”
A recent study published in Physics of Fluids found that the surfaces of hands operate as potential wells in which dirt and particles, such as bacteria and viruses, can get stuck. Fast-paced movement can detach and remove them from hands.
Then rinse your hands well under clean, running water and dry them using a clean towel or air dry them.
While regular handwashing is the best way to get rid of germs, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is also a suitable solution if soap and water are not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.