Visitors, cancer survivors and other dignitaries were greeted by the staff and residents at the Cancer Center at Baylor Scott & White Monday morning in honor of National Cancer Survivors Day.
The entrance to the center on Clear Creek Road in Killeen was festive with balloons and health care employees dressed in colorful capes resembling super heroes. There were about 50 people in attendance, including staff, doctors and current and former patients.
Welcoming remarks came from Advent Health-Central Texas CEO Kevin Roberts, who explained the complex partnership between Baylor, Scott & White and Advent Health, two faith-based health care entities with “interwoven missions.”
“God’s power is connected to the healing process,” Roberts said. “Thanks to everyone here for their courage, skill and commitment to health in this community.”
National Cancer Survivors Day was on Sunday, but the local officials were recognizing the day on Monday.
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey stepped to the podium to read a proclamation for his city acknowledging June 5 as Cancer Survivors Day in Copperas Cove.
Killeen Mayor Pro-Tem Nina Cobb was called away at the last minute, hospital officials said, so a similar proclamation from the City of Killeen was read by Dawn Hale, manager of clinic operations.
Speakers included Rachael Dias, the vice president of operations for radiation oncology at the cancer center, and Dr. Sripriya Santhanam, an oncologist at the cancer center, and cancer survivor Hyman Izbicki.
“Until you are a patient or a patient’s family, you cannot realize how much the people here have made survival possible. They have been cheerful, kind and helpful,” Izbicki said. “But I learned something about myself. It takes a commitment to wellness, daily check-ins with doctors and to count the blessings I have received.”
Scott & White also held a ceremony at the Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center in Temple. Several survivors — including Delena Hunt — shared their stories.
In early 2022 Hunt was told she had six months to a year before cancer would claim her life. Almost 18 months later, she and her horse Rose are spending weekends competing in rodeo barrel races.
Hunt, a southeast Texas native who now resides with husband Michael on a family ranch near Goldthwaite, has beaten cancer before and she intends to do it again. Unfortunately, she is hardly alone in her fight against the dreaded disease.
According to the American Cancer Society, there are an estimated 18.8 million cancer survivors in the United States, representing about 5.4% of the population. The number of survivors is projected to increase by 24.4% to 22.5 million by 2032.
“Cancer has changed my life forever,” Hunt said. “I thank God every morning for letting me live another day. I have greater appreciation for things now, and I don’t take life for granted.”
Hunt discovered her breast cancer after a routine mammogram in 2019.
“Doctors recommend regular self examinations, and I didn’t do that,” she said. “I had just a routine mammogram, and it showed up. I was in a hayfield the next day hauling hay for my elderly neighbors when I got a phone call. Doctors wanted to do more testing.”
The Hunts also work with Valhalla Outdoors, a veterans group out of Lampasas that provides opportunities to retired and active-duty military and first responders coping with PTSD, injuries or the struggles of everyday life.
“We invite Fort Cavazos soldiers to the ranch and take them on night hunts with thermals. It’s a challenge now to hunt at night.”
When it comes to defeating cancer or other life challenges, Hunt offers this advice.
“Have a positive attitude and faith in God,” she said. “Stay active and do what it takes to beat this stuff — we have to be warriors.”
