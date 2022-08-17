The man arrested at a Fort Hood housing area last week is expected be extradited to Reading, Pennsylvania, to face charges of conspiracy to murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and related charges, police said.
In a new release from Reading Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Epolito, an arrest warrant was obtained for Joellius Domingo Medina regarding his involvement with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Reading on Sept. 14, 2021 that left a 45-year-old woman in critical condition.
“The Reading Police Department received information that led us to believe Medina was staying in Fort Hood, Texas,” Epolito said. “We requested assistance with apprehension from local law enforcement authorities.”
On the night of Aug. 11, at the request of Reading police, law enforcement agencies from the Army, Killeen and Bell County arrested Medina, 23, at Fort Hood without incident.
Medina was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division and transported to Bell County Jail where he was still awaiting extradition Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
According to the news release, a co-defendant in this case, Jonathon Rodriguez, was arrested April 5 and is awaiting trial.
Those with information on the case should call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. “Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.,” the release said.
