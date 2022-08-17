Medina

Joellius Domingo Medina

The man arrested at a Fort Hood housing area last week is expected be extradited to Reading, Pennsylvania, to face charges of conspiracy to murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and related charges, police said.

In a new release from Reading Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Epolito, an arrest warrant was obtained for Joellius Domingo Medina regarding his involvement with a drive-by shooting that occurred in Reading on Sept. 14, 2021 that left a 45-year-old woman in critical condition.

