A suspect in the Killeen shooting death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson, 34, has been arrested in Harris County.
“On Thursday ... Kenneth Lloyd Carter was located and arrested in Humble,” according a news release from the Killeen Police Department. “Magistrate James Callan with the Harris County Criminal Court 4 arraigned Carter for murder.”
Bond was set at $250,000.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on the city’s west side, where police found Gibson with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
“The Killeen Police Department would like to thank the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Special Operations Unit, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with the apprehension,” the news release shows.
It was the 19th homicide in Killeen this year.
