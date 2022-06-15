Area police reports indicated:
killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of W.S. Young Avenue
Failure to identify was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W.S. Young and North Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at noon Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Possession of Drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West C Avenue.
Display of fictitious license plates was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 38th Street and Persimmon Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11;57 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cypress Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
No report for Copperas Cove Police Department was available at press time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cox Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Knights Way.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7;48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass warrant was reported at 1;37 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2;30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 3;35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
Harassment was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10;22 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, cruelty to animal, possession of controlled substance, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury was reported at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5;28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
Fraud was reported at 5;57 p.m. Tuesday on Sue Ann Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday on Lively Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 10;29 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
