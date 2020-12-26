Post Exchange

This file photo shows the grand opening of the Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center from Oct. 1, 2015. On Dec. 24, 2020, Fort Hood officials cleared a "suspicious package," which resulted in a temporary evacuation of the shopping center.

 FME News Service

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services issued the all clear within an hour Thursday after a report of a “suspicious package” at the Clear Creek Post Exchange, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Hood DES Law Enforcement Division.

Fort Hood police evacuated the Post Exchange “out of an abundance of caution” Thursday, the Facebook post said.

Col. Myles Caggins, public information officer for III Corps and Fort Hood, told KWTX in an email that it was a “false alarm.”

Caggins said the incident involved a new employee unfamiliar with various types of boxes.

