A driver who ran a Killeen stop sign on Jasper Drive at Old Farm to Market Road 440 Monday night ended up at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in stable condition, police said Tuesday.
According to Killeen Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a single car crash shortly after 7 p.m. and found a blue Lexus RX 350 teetering over an in-ground pool at a home there.
After the driver ran the stop sign, the car smashed through a chain link fence and then a wooden privacy fence and then into the backyard of a residence in the 1200 block of Valentine Drive, which has a backyard swimming pool.
The pool at the time appeared to be mostly empty.
“The vehicle came to a rest near a(n) underground pool with its front two wheels hovering over the pool and the rear wheels still on the grass,” according KPD. No other injuries were reported.
The Herald posted a live video and more photos of the scene Monday night to its Facebook page.
