SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting another in-person career fair on Tuesday. This is the San Antonio firm’s second hiring push in the Killeen area since it last held a job fair in October. At that time, the starting pay for many of the full-time remote customer service positions was $15, with an SWBC representative describing the position as a work-from-home call center job.
According to a release on Friday, the company is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions for customer service representatives, payment reminder services representatives, claims representatives and claims adjusters.
Firm management will be on-site to discuss the available positions with attendees and conduct interviews with interested candidates, who are encouraged to bring their resumes and supporting documents. Applications may also be submitted online at swbc.com/careers.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
