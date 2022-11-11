SWBC career fair

Applicants interviewed with supervisors at SWBC's job fair in Killeen on Thursday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Looking for a new job?

SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting another in-person career fair on Tuesday. This is the San Antonio firm’s second hiring push in the Killeen area since it last held a job fair in October. At that time, the starting pay for many of the full-time remote customer service positions was $15, with an SWBC representative describing the position as a work-from-home call center job.

