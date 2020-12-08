FORT HOOD — In the wake of the Army releasing the findings of the Independent Review Committee at Fort Hood — which resulted in the firing or suspension of 14 leaders — Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, addressed the way forward Tuesday to regain trust across the formation at the post.
Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy directed that Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general for support, and Col. Ralph Overland and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander and command sergeant major, be relieved of their duties. The secretary also directed the suspension of Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Kenny, 1st Cavalry Division commander and command sergeant major, pending the outcome of a new Army Regulation 15-6 investigation of 1st Cavalry Division’s command climate and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.
As a matter of policy and to protect individual privacy, the Army will not release the names of the battalion level and below commanders and leaders who received administrative action, a news release from the Army stated.
McCarthy ordered the Army independent review in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year. Her case drew worldwide headlines and cast a shadow over Fort Hood with dozens of protests outside the gates that went on for months. Protesters, some who called for the closure of Fort Hood, said Army leaders on post do little for soldiers who go missing, and the current method of reporting sexual assaults and harassment needs to change.
The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. Those punishments could go from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge.
White said in a press conference at Club Hood Tuesday that all leaders were informed of the decision by McCarthy Tuesday; all but one were informed in-person. The other senior noncommissioned officer was notified by phone, White said.
Since the firings and suspensions were directed by McCarthy, White did not address them in detail, except to say that he had created a “compassion team” to aid in the transition.
The compassion team consists of a lawyer, a public affairs representative, a behavioral health representative, a chaplain and a cyber awareness expert.
The purpose of the team is to ensure the leaders who were notified “had something that could catch them coming out to make sure that we’re taking care of them as well,” White said.
The review board took a deep dive into Fort Hood’s implementation of the Army’s SHARP program.
In order to regain the trust of soldiers, White said III Corps implemented a program called Operation People First. The program, which began Oct. 13, prioritizes a people-first approach to leadership, charging Fort Hood’s leaders to become more involved in the lives of their soldiers.
During the briefing by the review committee at the Pentagon Tuesday, the investigation found that some first-line leaders said they did not have time to get to know their soldiers.
White said that is “absolutely unacceptable.”
“That’s why you’re a noncommissioned officer and why you’re in a leadership position,” White said.
The three main tenets of Operation People First are getting to know soldiers, leaders taking action to ensure trust and discipline is maintained and leaders holding leaders accountable for unmet standards, Fort Hood said in a news release.
“We have given, as a part of (Operation) People First, one day each month to do the things that you’re trying to describe here, which is the counseling, to be able to train an area where some of these corrosives exist and to inform our soldiers,” White said.
Operation People First also involves a five-day “stand-up” by units.
The stand-up includes modules led by commanders and first sergeants, platoon leaders and platoon sergeants and squad leaders addressing topics that include, but are not limited to, counseling expectations, leader book requirements and asking hard questions as they relate to SHARP, suicide prevention, racism and harassment.
Of all units on Fort Hood, only two have yet to complete the stand-up, but White assured the units would complete it in the coming weeks.
White said he will work with his subordinate leaders for how to prioritize Operation People First while maintaining readiness to answer the nation’s call.
“What I do know is I cannot not deliver readiness and lethality from the Army,” White said. “That is still a requirement.”
White said readiness requirements will not be an excuse for not executing Operation People First, however.
“‘You’re going to do Operation People First,’” White said he told leaders. “‘I’m going to give you a little bit of time to figure out when you’re going to do it, but you’re going to take these five days to get after what I’m directing.’”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
