Get your costumes ready, rally family and friends, and prepare your sweet tooths for a number of events happening this Halloween weekend. From haunted houses, to trunk-or-treats, and everything in between, there will be something for everyone looking for a scary (or not-so-scary) experience.
Local Events
The Copperas Cove Junior High Fine Arts students will host a “Terror Under the Blacklight” Haunted House from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, and 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Admission is $2 per person and proceeds will benefit the CCJH Fine Arts Department.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting its Horrifying Adult Haunted House daily from 6 to 9 p.m. through Oct. 31 and admission is $9 per person. The Kid-Friendly Haunted House will be from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and admission is $6.
The Training Center of Central Texas, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights, is hosting its annual Community Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be giveaways, raffles, and prizes for best costumes in categories for kids, pets, adults, and groups.
Delivering Local Goods and Services, LLC is hosting a Haunted House from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct 29- 31 at 5902 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Admission is $10 each. Text 254-221-6006 for information.
The seventh annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at Copperas Cove City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be a dog-friendly swim, obstacle course, pet parade, costume and howling contest, pet adoptions, and more. The event is free with a cash or product donation to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
The ninth annual Copperas Cove Fall-O-Ween Festival will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Trick-or-treating, a kid’s zone, market vendors, food trucks, and more will be available. There is a $5 parking fee per car, but walk-ins are free.
Killeen’s Recreation Services Division is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Games, crafts, hayrides, selfie stations, a haunted mansion, food vendors, photo booths, trick-or-treating, a kid zone, and more will be available at this free event.
Temple’s Fright Fest “Creep Thru” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A. There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and a fire dancing show at this free event.
Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St., Salado, will host a free outdoor movie night with a viewing of “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be a heated pool and seasonal cocktails available.
The eighth annual Ride for a Child event will begin at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Riders will depart at noon and stop at Pit Stop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, for a live auction, food, and live music. Registration is $25 for individual riders and $30 for riders with a passenger. Proceeds will go to help prevent child abuse in Central Texas. Go to https://bit.ly/3BoRvEv for more information.
The USO will host a Military Virtual Programming event featuring a live discussion and Q&A for the book, “The Duke and I,” with author Julia Quinn at 2 p.m. Nov. 1. All military members are welcome to participate. Go to https://bit.ly/JuliaQuinnUSO to submit questions and register.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.There will be a number of Halloween-themed shows Oct. 30. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Mountain View Elementary School Fall Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 500 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This family-friendly event is free and will feature games, vendors, a silent auction, and more.
The Girl Scouts of Central Texas will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E.Rancier Ave., Killeen. Costumes should be family-friendly for this free event.
The USO Fort Hood Trunk-or-Treat Carnival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Building 121, 761st Tank Battalion Ave. There will be games, candy, and more at this free event open to all active-duty military, National Guard, Army Reserve, and their families.
The Texas A&M University-Central Texas Student Government Association will be hosting a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in Parking Lot B of the university, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. This event is free and open to the community. There will also be a Haunted Hayride from 7 to 9 p.m. in Parking Lot A. Go to http://ow.ly/A1gr50GxM9F for more information.
Trunk-or-Treat will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Moose Lodge, 2828 Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove. This is free and open to all ages.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Haunted Heights from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a trail full of vendors, photo ops, trick-or-treating, and activities for all ages at this free, family-friendly event. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/harkerheightseventsor call 254-953-5493. After the event, there will be a Monster Hunt from 6 to 9 p.m. “Zombies” will be roaming the park and safe bows and arrows will allow participants to pretend to “hunt” them. Go to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents to register in advance.
Keller Williams Advantage, 10266 W. Adams Ave., Temple, will host a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be free candy and entertainment available.
The Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Festival will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way, Harker Heights. This family-friendly event will have interactive candy-filled trunks, a petting zoo, food trucks, free candy, and carnival games.
Downtown Belton’s Candy Trail will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Downtown Belton Historic District. Kids and families are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat along the trail.
The Killeen Police Department’s annual drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at KPD’s headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd., Killeen.
Victory Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 930 U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. This family-friendly event will have carnival rides, candy, bounce houses, games, and more.
The City of Killeen has reserved the hours of 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 as the official time that residents should observe Halloween Trick-or-Treating. Keep a front porch light on if you wish to let others know you will hand out treats.
Ware’s Wander Woods, 911 Gan Branch Road in Killeen, is hosting its annual Haunted Trail from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30. There are a number of activities like the pumpkin chunkin’, hay ride, UFO and Bigfoot sighting, Stonehenge maze, haunted cemetery, and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children, and those 3 and under are free.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
Abrams Indoor Pool, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood, is now open for the season from 5 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Call 254-287-4648 for more information.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting free games of Ultimate Frisbee every Saturday during the fall season at Copperas Cove City Park, Field Eight, 1206 W. Avenue B. Teen games start at 4 p.m. and adult games start at 5 p.m. Email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host the Get a Clue: Mystery Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Visitors can come and go during this time to follow clues that will help them discover a murder mystery in the library. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library posts a Fright at Night Scary Story Time every night in October on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a story time featuring a reading of “Bear Says Thanks” at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, will be “The Addams Family 2” at 7:15 p.m. and “Dune” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 30. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29, Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. There will also be a Halloween Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 with a costume contest and chance to win free pizza for a year.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 and Conor Ritchie-Dunham from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 30.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Curtis McMurtry at 6 p.m. Oct. 29,The Lost Project at 6 p.m. Oct. 30, and The Oxford Project at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Barrow is also hosting Barktoberfest from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and will have vendors all day, adoptable dogs from the Bell County Animal Shelter from 3 to 7 p.m., and a dog costume contest at 5:30 p.m.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a Halloween Costume Contest with music by DJ Ben-Jamin from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes. $12 cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lilly Milford at 9 p.m. Oct. 29. The 14th Anniversary Party and Halloween Celebration will begin at 9 p.m. Oct. 30 and feature live music by Jay White and The Blues Commanders. Tickets are $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3nBXLDT to purchase in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7535 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host Monster Mash at the Depot from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. This free event will feature a monster prom with dancing, treats, and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Fragile Bee,” composed of photographs and prints by artist Nancy Macko, is now on display until Nov. 28. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
