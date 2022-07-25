Summer Sundays with popsicles in the park is an outreach of Christ Community Church at 6 p.m through July 31. The fellowship and popsicles are free. And the group of more than two dozen were eager to share both with neighbors and friends under a shady tree.

“We do this to reach out to our community and neighborhood with family friendly activities,” church member Heather Hamilton said. Pastor Stephen Watson spoke with several who were gathered in folding chairs to listen and share their faith. The church, located at 111 Mountain Lion Drive in Harker Heights, is right across the street from Purser Family Park where the event was held.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.