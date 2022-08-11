From back-to-school bashes, water park fun, live music, golfing events, movie nights, dinosaur shows, and more, there is something fun for everyone this week. Check out the listing below for details and these and more.
Local Events
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Salute to Our Heroes Four-Person Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. This event is free and open to active-duty soldiers. On-site registration is available from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting its Summer Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be free food, music, and games available for single and unaccompanied soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
The Hotter than Hades Deadlift Competition will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Warrior Way Fitness Center, 87030 Old Ironside Ave .and Red Bud Drive, Fort Hood. Registration is open to all and cost is $10 for military affiliates and $15 for non-affiliated competitors. Register online at https://bit.ly/3PagulO or on-site the day of the event.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, at Cottage and Nolan Road in Belton, will host its Outdoor Movie Night at 9 p.m. Aug. 13. Cost is $10 per vehicle. The featured movie is “Soul.” Bring your own blanket, chair, and snacks.
Summer Fun Waterpark, 1410 Waco Road in Belton, is hosting Adult Night from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 13. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at www.summerfunwaterpark.com/adult-night/.
Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting auditions for “She Loves Me” from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 and 15, with callbacks taking place at 6 p.m. Aug. 16. Auditions are open to adults and interested participants should prepare to sing 30 to 60 seconds of a song from a classic musical, and wear shoes for dancing. Go to https://bit.ly/3QirFKB to sign up.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its Monthly Community Education Seminar at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office–Master Gardener Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The meeting’s topic will be, “Getting Started with Aquaponics at Home.” Email BellSpeakers76513@gmail.com for more information.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Jurassic Quest, the largest traveling dinosaur show in North America, will be at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, Aug. 12-14. There will be animatronics, rideable dinosaurs, fossil digs, shows, and more interactive activities. Tickets range from $19 to $36 per person. Go to www.jurassicquest.com to purchase tickets in advance.
Montague Youth Center, 70020 Clement Drive on Fort Hood, is hosting a Back-to-School Bash from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. This event is free and open for students in sixth through 12th grades. Call 254-553-7662 for more information.
Fort Hood Family Housing will host a Back-to-School Bash from 6 to 8 p.m.Aug. 12 at each community office. There will be water activities, chances to win backpacks with supplies, snacks, and more available at this free event.
The Kiddo Card Event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 254 Green Hollow Drive, Temple. Police officers will issue free identification cards for kids ages 2 to 15 years old.
The Back-to-School Splash Bash Luau will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be free admission for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. Go to www.killeentexas.gov for more information.
In response to the extreme heat, the City of Temple will offer free admission during regular operating times from July 22 through Aug. 14to select facilities and aquatics locations. Go to https://bit.ly/3QodJ1j for a full list of designated heat relief locations.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Ken Elliot as Elvis in Concert at 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3QkGgoE for more information.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Copperhead Jones and Proud Country, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Aug. 12.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 12. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 13. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12, Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 14.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by Kevin Wayne Johnson and Lauren January from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 17.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be karaoke at 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Brian Wenberg from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the Mopac Traffic Jamsat 8 p.m. Aug. 12, and the Anna Larson band at 8 p.m. Aug. 13.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, is hosting Karaoke Night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its free Weird Science event for all ages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. There will be science experiments, activities, and a chance to make your own ice cream. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
