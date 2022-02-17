Looking for something to do in the area? Learn about sustainable lifestyles at the Mother Earth News Fair, sign up for the AJ Howard Memorial 5K, take the kids to Family Night at Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, or see some local live music. Read on for more information.
Local Events
Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will host a Free Healthy and Nutritional Food Distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Attendees will line up in their cars to receive a selection of free food.
The AJ Howard Memorial 5K and Two-Person Relay will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 at Liberty Park, 700 Confederate Park Drive, Belton. Cost is $30 for the 5K run and $10 for the two-person relay. Proceeds will benefit the AJ Howard Memorial Fund. Go to https://runsignup.com/ajhoward5K to register and for more information.
Mother Earth News Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121. There will be over 150 workshops, 200 exhibitors, off-stage demonstrations, keynote speakers, food, and more at this event focused on sustainable and green living. Cost is $15 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. Those 17 and under are free. Go to https://store.motherearthnews.com/texas to purchase.
The Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1002 Jefferis Ave. in Killeen, is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19. This community event is open to all eligible donors. Go to https://www.redcrossblood.org for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Snacks and drinks will be provided at this free event open to all single and unaccompanied soldiers.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, is hosting a Paint & Sip event with Apache Arts and Crafts from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23. Participants will create artwork with the theme of “Happy Camper” and “Glamping.” Cost is $30 for person. Call 254-532-2586 for more information. The brewhouse is also hosting the Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23. Members will discuss “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones.
The Tough as Trails 5K Hike, Walk, or Run will be at 8 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Cost is $15 for military affiliates and $20 for unaffiliated individuals. Go to https://bit.ly/353R47S to register online.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and skill levels will meet at 7 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights.
Family Fun
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting Camp Explore for kids ages 5 to 13 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 at the Blackmon Community Center, 1807 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. Parents will be able to drop their kids off for a day of recreational activities, arts and crafts, and socialization. Cost is $12 per child. Go to https://bit.ly/3GXZZF6 to register.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H in Temple, is hosting a Tiny Teeth Dental Health Month event for kids ages 2- 6 and their parents from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24. Participants will learn proper dental hygiene techniques, as well as create a fun craft. Pre-registration is required for the free event by going to https://bit.ly/3sMSWdF.
Axe Monkeys Fort Hood, 1707 Dubroc Drive in Killeen, hosts Family Night from 2 to 8 p.m. every Sunday. Families can enjoy 40% off lane rentals during this time. Go to https://axemonkeys.com/ft-hood-killeen/ for more information.
The 10th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This year’s theme is “Mad Hatter Ball.” This event is for girls ages 5 to 12 and their fathers or father figures. Cost is $50 per couple and $20 for each additional child. Go to https://bit.ly/36b8tfu to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 featuring natural beauty products, jewelry, health products, and more. No registration is necessary. Vendors interested in participating can email clink@harkerheights.gov. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the weekon the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a free “Escape the Library” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24, and from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18. Teams of eight to 10 people will participate in each time slot. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to sign up for this family-friendly event.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Feb. 18- 24, will be “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. and “Marry Me” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 18. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 19. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, will host free live music by Chuck Shaw at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and Sean Eddie at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by James Hearne at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Lady in the Men’s Room at 7 p.m. Feb. 19, and Ragland at 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Voodoo Moonshine from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, is hosting King’s Revival from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 19. The post also hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. This event is free and open to all.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.The museum is hosting an Early Childhood Learning with the Museum event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21. This free workshop will provide information on how educators can incorporate the museum’s resources into their class curriculum. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3oVk2hm.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting Paper Quilting for Kids during normal business hours. This event is free and no reservations are required. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
