There’s something for everyone this weekend. Fans of community theater will appreciate the new productions hosted by The Central Texas Theatre and the Temple Civic Theatre, families can check out the area’s free library and museum events, and music lovers have a number of live music shows to attend. Read on for details on these and more. The winter weather may affect some of these events, so attendees are encouraged to call or check the organizer’s website first.
Local Events
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting its new production of “The Lion King Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5, and again at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and are available in advance at https://bit.ly/3ukycMv.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb 4. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Phantom Warrior Lanes, 49010 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting the Sharp Shooters Singles Handicap Tournament from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Participants will bowl four games on the same pair and then a bracket format for the top eight. The winner will be invited to participate in the Ultimate Showdown Tournament on May 15. Entry fee is $60 with $45 going to the prize fund. Entries close 15 minutes prior to the start time.
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of its latest production, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4- 5 and 10- 12, and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13. Tickets range from $12 to $20 and are available at the box office prior to the show or in advance at https://bit.ly/3HsnLKK.
Corkys Wine and Beer inside Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, is hosting a Comedy Showcase with comedians Mysia Chabert, George Redd, Christopher Tan, and headliner Randall Martin at 8 p.m. Feb. 5. Open seating is $15 per ticket and group packages are available. Go to https://bit.ly/3oloi9E to purchase in advance.
The Real Texas Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Harker Heights. Admission is $10 per person.
Go to https://bit.ly/3nIMWRu for a full event schedule and more information.
Short Boss Entertainment is hosting its “Milk: All White Affair” at 9 p.m. Feb. 5 at Club Energy, 2100 E. Elms Road, Killeen. There will be special guest DJs and entertainment at this event. Individual tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/34yQ6R2.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting Texas Black Business Week Feb. 6-10 at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. This event will feature continuing education courses, workshops, networking, and more. Registration is free but required in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3sg9mLi for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Valentine’s Holiday Dave and Buster’s TripFeb. 11. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Admission is $10 and includes transportation to and from the location and a power play starter card. Stop by headquarters in person or call 254-287-6116 to register. This event is open to all unaccompanied or single soldiers.
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas is hosting a free six-class series, “A Healthier You: Master the Tools to Make Living with Chronic Pain More Manageable,” from 10 a.m. to noon with the remaining dates of Feb. 4 and 18, and March 4 and 11 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Participants will receive a workbook to keep and an opportunity to join the monthly support group. RSVP is required by calling Theresa Mireles at 254-770-2346.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting a special “iPop” Laser Show, featuring throwback pop hits at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5. The theater also hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and skill levels will meet at 7:15 a.m.Feb. 6 at the Dana Peak Park trail head, Harker Heights.
Family Fun
The Very Special Friend’s Valentine’s Dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. This event is for youth and young adults with special needs and developmental disabilities. The dance will feature a controlled environment with an emphasis on sensory-friendlymusic and lighting. Tickets are $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3J6th6h to purchase in advance.
The twenty-second annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third Street, Temple. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3I4R8To. Admission includes a special gift bag, photobooth, refreshments, and a professional photo opportunity. This event is for fathers or father figures of all ages and daughters 18 and under.
The Daddy Daughter 50s Sock Hop Dance will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., Belton. Attendees are invited to dress in their best 50s attire and enjoy dancing, photo opportunities, refreshments, and more. Tickets are $15 each and available at https://bit.ly/3B9jKbT.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a free children’s story time, featuring “Little Owl’s Snow” at 10:15 Feb. 4 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week.The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a free “Escape the Library” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10, 17, and 24; and from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, 11, and 18. Teams of eight to 10 people will participate in each time slot. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to sign up for this family-friendly event.
Local Music
Sereno Farms, 8989 W. Farm-to-Market 487 in Florence, is hosting a Violin and Piano Duo Recital with Grammy-nominated violinist Megan Shung and pianist Yujung Um at 4 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available at https://bit.ly/3AWJRCx.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 4. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 5. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Denver Williams at 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4, Martian Folkfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 6.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live Karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Fire Base also hosts Open Mike Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. This event is free and open to all.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s Family Day theme is “Geek Out” and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb 5. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite characters and enjoy crafts and other activities. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
