Patrons get information from various organizations during the bi-annual Hood Howdy event at Fort Hood on Feb. 2, 2018. Fort Hood’s Howdy Y’all Information and Job Fair will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood. Local agencies, businesses, schools, and more organizations from both on- and off-post will be in attendance. This event is free and open to all.

This weekend, local residents can expect to have opportunities to check out food and beverage samplings at the Downtown Temple Fall Market and Food Truck Frenzy, Cravings of Cove, and annual Harker Heights Food, Wine, & Brew Fest. There’s also a lot of live music, farmers markets, and family-friendly fun to check out.

