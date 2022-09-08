This weekend, local residents can expect to have opportunities to check out food and beverage samplings at the Downtown Temple Fall Market and Food Truck Frenzy, Cravings of Cove, and annual Harker Heights Food, Wine, & Brew Fest. There’s also a lot of live music, farmers markets, and family-friendly fun to check out.
Local Events
Fort Hood’s Howdy Y’all Information and Job Fair will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood. Local agencies, businesses, schools, and more organizations from both on- and off-post will be in attendance. This event is free and open to all.
The Fort Hood Hunting and Fishing Day will begin with a fishing derby at 6:30 a.m., archery shoot at 9 a.m., turkey shoot at 10 a.m., and turkey calling at noon Sept. 10 at the Sportsmen’s Center, 1937 Rod and Gun Loop, Fort Hood. The event is free and open to all. The barbecue lunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $9 for adults and $4.50 for kids 12 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3D9aIyz or call 254-532-4552 for more information.
The Club Championship Golf Tournament will be Sept. 10-11 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. Check-in is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $140 for both days. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The 14th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine, & Brew Fest will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. There will be wine, craft beer, food, vendors, live music, and more at this event. General admission is free and VIP tickets are $100 each. On-site parking is $20 per car. Go to http://www.hhfoodandwine.com for a full schedule of events and more information.
The Fort Hood Wear Blue: Run to Remember will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the Killeen Community Park, 436-284 W.S. Young Drive. This free event is open to the community and will honor the memory of those lost on 9/11. The run route is 2.5 miles and will be self-paced and open to walkers and runners.
The Downtown Temple Fall Market and Food Truck Frenzy will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. There will be vendors, food, live music by the KCD Band, and more at this free community event.
Tour Temple will host its second annual Second Street Car Show and Meet-Up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 on Second Street between Central Avenue and E. Avenue A in downtown Temple. Entrants must register in advance at https://tourtemple.com/downtown-temple-classic-car-show/. Entry fee is $25 with an optional additional $25 upgrade for a vehicle photo shoot with Wes Albanese Photography. Cars must be staged between 6 to 9 a.m. to be considered for judging and eligible for trophies and prizes. Email samantha@tourtemple.com for questions.
The Cravings of Cove event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Tickets for adults are $10 each and $5 for kids ages 5 to 13. There will be over 20 different restaurants in attendance for this event. Call 254-345-0058 for questions.
Tickets for the Christmas in October Jingle Walk are on sale now atwww.centraltexastickets.com. The annual event, sponsored by the Salado Ladies Community League, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in downtown Salado. Participants will have event passports to receive a special gift from each of the 26 participating businesses while shopping during the event. Only 250 passports are available and cost $25 each. All proceeds benefit the community through grants and scholarships. For more information visit www.saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Tablerock Festival of Salado is hosting auditions from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 for the upcoming fall production, “Fright Trail,” and winter’s production, “A Christmas Carol,” at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. For more information go to www.tablerock.orgor call 254-308-2200.
Donations for the inaugural Stock the Pantry Food Drive for Central Texas Youth Services will be accepted Sept. 1-30 at Central Texas Property Management, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 100, Killeen. Non-perishable food items will be accepted during this time, and Central Texas Property Management will match any donations.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Registration for the 5K Inflatable Obstacle Course and Bounce Fest is open now. The event will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. Cost is $28 per participant. The 5K course will feature a number of obstacles and end with the Bounce Fest at the finish line which will feature food, drinks, vendors, bounce houses, a petting zoo, an art bus, and more. Go to https://infiniteentertainmentctx.com/5k/ for tickets and more information.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for elementary school students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Free My City Outreach will host the Power Surge North Killeen Concert from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at 709 W. Dean Ave., Killeen. There will be live music, activities, giveaways, food, and more at this free community event.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by The Steel Woods and Matt Castillo, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Sept. 9.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Last Call from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 9. Cover: $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 10. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, will host free live music by Martian Folk starting from 7 to 10p.m. Sept. 9 and Ryan Youmans from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Denver Williams at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Peace of Mind Veteran Program from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9. This event is free for veterans and active-duty servicemembers for a special art therapy program. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
