Schantel Thomas collum mug

Many of us have unlocked doors of opportunities, new beginnings, self-love, strength, healing, healthy lifestyle, new endeavors, and much more. We’ve been granted keys to enter into a better way, new frame of mind, success, and some of us forgot to close the door to those who could gain entrance without permission.

Let’s look at it meteorically; Say that we buy a home and are given the keys upon closing; and leave the doors to our new home unlocked, and an intruder gains entrance without approval. We are vulnerable and feel insecure and unsafe. “It feels like home without walls.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.