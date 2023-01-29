Many of us have unlocked doors of opportunities, new beginnings, self-love, strength, healing, healthy lifestyle, new endeavors, and much more. We’ve been granted keys to enter into a better way, new frame of mind, success, and some of us forgot to close the door to those who could gain entrance without permission.
Let’s look at it meteorically; Say that we buy a home and are given the keys upon closing; and leave the doors to our new home unlocked, and an intruder gains entrance without approval. We are vulnerable and feel insecure and unsafe. “It feels like home without walls.”
When a perpetrator gains access to any open entry without permission leaves so many of us imperiled by exploitation. We now must ensure the safety and protection of our heart posture, peace of mind, health, and strength. How many of us have given access knowingly or unknowingly to someone or something that has taken residence without permission? Many of us have opened a door and forgotten to close the door from all the elements. The elements include unhealthy habits, distractions, unsettled thoughts, others’ opinions about our lives, rejection, pain that has festered for years, displaced anger, unforgiveness, stress, depression, abuse, and anxiety. So many things have gained access through an open door and have claimed space in our lives, and it can be difficult to evict them. I encourage you to write an eviction notice to that silent pain and serve notice to vacate. We know that it takes more than just writing about our pained past experiences to heal and close the door to things that we face or have gone through, but it’s a start.
We must first acknowledge that we want to expel all of the residues from our past to have independence from our trauma.
I had a fantastic interview with Mrs. Toya, who shared her story of taking back her peace. Mrs. Toya said she was molested as a child, and it took her years even to share her story.
Toya noted that “As a child, the entrance came without my consent; I didn’t know any better”; it was a door that was opened, and it caused a ripple effect throughout her life; She was raped as a teenager multiple times and could never tell her parents in fear that they wouldn’t believe her.
As an adult, she experienced abuse from her ex-husband. She finally left, and it took her years to speak about it. This abuse continued within her family, exposing her children, who were also abused. Finally, she got help to escape safely, but she still sufferers from the aftermath of the abuse she encountered most of her life.
Toya says she has found better coping methods by receiving help from her doctors. She says she has a story to share with other victims; now she can close the door and is cautious of the doors left open or who is allowed access. We may not know that we’ve granted unwanted pain and emotions to take residence within our mental health—intrusion: into our lives without warning and approval, leaving us open to other invasions. When we finally realize it, we have experienced an astronomical amount of anguish through experiences we were not responsible for. We carry someone else responsibility with us as a burden.
We blame ourselves for the enervating effects it has on us. It is okay to gain some level of control over our lives and forgive ourselves to help the process of moving forward clearer. Many of us can attest to giving access willingly or someone who has gained entry through an open door forcibly. If you’re ready to take the keys to your life back and want to receive help, speak into your life and say, “Access denied.”
Please seek professional help with the National Sexual Assault Hotline, RAINN 1-80-656-4673. And for our service members and their families, the DOD Safe help line number is 1-877-995-5247.
