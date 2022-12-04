The seventh annual Youth Entertainment Showcase, sponsored by Xpreesha Outreach in Killeen, is scheduled for Friday at the Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St.
The family-friendly fund raiser features talented youth ages 5 to 20, with performances by singers, dancers and musicians in several categories. Organizers announced last week that all proceeds will benefit the non-profit Xpreesha Outreach Children’s Program.
