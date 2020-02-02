More than two dozen area residents arrived at the Central Texas College gym around 9 a.m. Sunday to participate in the monthly Walk with a Doc program. This month, walk host Dr. Stephen Ralph hand a couple of handouts for the guests containing useful tips for improving overall wellness.
"Everyone knows that it is a good idea to try to cut back on sugars, and you should also try to eat more plant-based foods," Dr. Ralph said. "A plant-based diet can give you all the proteins you need."
These were just a few tips on a handout titled "6 Ways to Take Control of Your Health" which included information on nutrition, substance abuse, sleep, exercise, stress and relationships.
Dr. Ralph also wanted to remind attendees about the upcoming study AdventHealth will be running to help patients that need hip or joint replacement surgery but have been deemed to be an unacceptable surgical risk.
Dr. Ralph hopes to be able to start the first study by March 2, and the group is hoping to have around 15 participants. To be eligible to partake in the study, candidates should have a "body mass index between 35 and 50 with at least one comorbid condition."
To find out more about the upcoming study, contact Sarah Kennedy at 254-519-8202 or Sarah.L.Kennedy@adventhealth.com.
Walk with a Doc is held at 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month at the CTC gym. Participation is free.
