Taps, the familiar bugle call played at military funerals, rang out at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen Wednesday afternoon.
Close to half a dozen musicians, including Patterson Middle School band director Arthur Bryan, played “cascading taps,” meaning they played the song in front of various graves throughout the cemetery.
The cascading taps was part of a ceremony at the cemetery hosted by Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (MECATX).
Daniel Kott, a retired colonel and director of MECATX, said it is important to keep the tradition of playing taps alive.
“Taps, in the military tradition, is the most solemn way to honor a fallen warrior or veteran,” Kott said Wednesday. “Taps is done at every military funeral.”
Prior to the playing of taps, five members of MECATX played patriotic songs, such as the military medley, “You're a Grand Old Flag” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Kott said hearing taps has a sentimental value to him.
In 1952, he was drafted into the Army, but his placement in engineer Officer Training Course prevented him from going to Korea right away.
Around 150 people in his hometown of Aurora, Illinois, were drafted the day he was and some of them never made it back from Korea, Kott said.
Kott said he thinks taps is losing its significance to the American public.
“America has become a very complacent place,” Kott said. “We’ve always said we need to study history ... if you don’t study history, it’s going to repeat itself.”
Kott said it is important for people to remember taps.
“It signifies all the people that have died.”
Returning to the cemetery was Ellison Junior ROTC cadet Capt. Harley Wilson, playing “Il Silenzio.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.