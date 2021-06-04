The Harker Heights Target store is closed Friday afternoon due to a hazardous situation, according to city officials.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen at the Target store located at 201 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights about 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
"The Harker Heights Fire & EMS are currently working a Hazmat scene within the Target store in Market Heights," a city of Harker Heights Facebook post said Friday afternoon. "Please avoid the area."
Emergency officials at the scene said they got a call about an "irritant in the store."
They treated one person for respiratory irritation. The person was released without going to the hospital.
Officials are still trying to find the cause of the "irritant."
