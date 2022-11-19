Families line up Saturday for a food giveaway sponsored by Taste of Cove Food Truck Park and Babies N Things retail store in Copperas Cove. Tasha Roberts, owner of the retail store, gave away Thanksgiving meals complete with a turkey to those in need who had signed up to receive one.
COPPERAS COVE — Cold weather pushed the food giveaway indoors Saturday, but the smiles were all warm as dozens of Copperas Cove area residents lined up for a Thanksgiving food giveaway hosted by Tasha Roberts, owner of Taste of Cove Food Truck Park and Babies N Things retail store.
A total of 70 families pre-registered for the event, which gave out a frozen turkey, bread, and a bag of non-perishable items including corn, green beans, potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Roberts said she bought 100 meals for this year’s giveaway and was a little surprised at the lack of participation.
“The goal was 100 turkeys, but we didn’t get a hundred people to register,” the Killeen resident and U.S. Army veteran said. “Sometimes I think people have a little bit of a hard time speaking up, if they need a helping hand. So that may factor into it, and then there are so many other organizations doing it, they feel like, well, I’ve received the help, so I’m going to leave it open for somebody else.
“We’ve done this for the past four years. Actually, we’ve done it since the store has been here (12 years), but we did it on a smaller scale. We started out with, like, five turkeys, then it moved up to 50 families, and on our 10th anniversary, we did 100 families.”
The first family to arrive Saturday at the downtown store was Jamie Neal with her daughter, Jamiza Allen, and boyfriend, Damari Wilkes. They learned about the event when Jamiza stopped by shopping for baby clothes and saw a flyer in the store. Neal described the giveaway as “awesome,” and Damari said it was a good example of the giving nature of people in the city where he grew up and attended school through the ninth grade.
“I’m from Cove, so I know Cove is pretty good about taking care of their people,” said Wilkes, who went to J.L. Williams/Lovett Ledger Elementary and spent one year at Cove High. “It’s always nice to see when there are people who don’t have something and the people who do have something try to help out.”
Roberts, meanwhile, said the annual food giveaway is a good opportunity for her to thank those who support her and her businesses.
“The citizens of Copperas Cove make it possible for me to be here, and without the support of the greater Fort Hood community, we would not still be a store,” she said. “So why not give back to the community that gives so much to you.”
