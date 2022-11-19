Food event 2.JPG

Jamie Neal, left, is all smiles as she receives a Thanksgiving turkey from Javier Tomlin at Babies N Things retail store in Copperas Cove on Saturday.

 John Clark | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Cold weather pushed the food giveaway indoors Saturday, but the smiles were all warm as dozens of Copperas Cove area residents lined up for a Thanksgiving food giveaway hosted by Tasha Roberts, owner of Taste of Cove Food Truck Park and Babies N Things retail store.

A total of 70 families pre-registered for the event, which gave out a frozen turkey, bread, and a bag of non-perishable items including corn, green beans, potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Roberts said she bought 100 meals for this year’s giveaway and was a little surprised at the lack of participation.

Food event 1.JPG

Families line up Saturday for a food giveaway sponsored by Taste of Cove Food Truck Park and Babies N Things retail store in Copperas Cove. Tasha Roberts, owner of the retail store, gave away Thanksgiving meals complete with a turkey to those in need who had signed up to receive one.
