While not quite sweater weather yet, the Killeen-Fort Hood area was notably cooler Monday morning after a cold front moved through Central Texas on Sunday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Reeves said the cold front dropped dew points in the area to the 40s and 50s, with a low temperature Monday morning of 72.
“It’s going to feel really nice despite how warm it is,” Reeves said by phone Monday.
The “taste of fall,” Reeves said, should last throughout the week with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
According to the weekly forecast, every day is expected to be sunny with minimal clouds and zero chances of rain.
Looking at data from Killeen’s area airports, Reeves said no rain was recorded on Sunday.
Bell County remains in varying stages of drought: extreme in the north, severe across the majority of the county and moderate in the south, according to the U.S. Drought monitor which updates drought data weekly.
Water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to drop as drought conditions linger in Central Texas.
Belton Lake was 74.1% full as of Sunday, down from 75.5% full a week ago, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed. The lake is now 10.12 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, 76.2% full on Sunday, is down from 76.9% full a week ago. Stillhouse is now 9.41 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.
A countywide burn ban goes into effect Tuesday morning.
