The Inkmasters Annual Tattoo Show & Expo brought artists and clients together for a colorful weekend in Killeen. Awards were received in multiple categories like Best Lettering, Most Unusual and Best of the Day.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout which included artists from the east and west coasts, and lots of shops in between. Artists brought equipment and supplies, tables, tattoo designs, and lots of photos of their award-winning work. Clients were seen throughout the conference center comparing designs, asking questions and receiving new tattoos in customer chairs or on tables.
Ray Hernandez of Ink Masters began setting up the center Thursday with his crew, mostly family, and welcomed artists like old friends.
“Its like a reunion of sorts,” Hernandez said. “These folks come with stories and photos of work they’ve done since we saw each other.”
Each day of the tour, artists entered their work in categories to be recognized at the end of the day. Friday’s categories included Best Cover Up, Best Traditional (American), Best Neo-Traditional, Arm or Leg Piece, Chest or Back Piece, Most Unusual, Most Realistic, Best lettering, Best Geometric Design and Best of the Day. For entry into the last category, artists must have started and finished the tattoo at the show that same day.
On Saturday, the categories were a little more diverse including Black & Grey Color Fusion, Portrait, Large/Medium/Small Color, Large/Medium/Small Black and Grey and also a Best of the Day. On Sunday, plaques were given in only three categories, Best of the Day, Best of Show (Color) and Best of Show (Black and Grey). To be considered for either of the last two awards, tattoos must have been started and completed during the hours of the expo.
Throughout the show weekend, there were stories of discovery and enlightenment, friendships that crossed ethnic and social boundaries, and some history lessons, as well. While discussing the food provided by local Samoan Restauranteur Nio Sileo at his booth, he went into the history of his culture and why tattoos are significant.
“They are stories about life,” Sileo said. Some people show that they were able to endure pain by getting their skin marked and were through rites of passage to become accepted members of their society. Therefore, tattoos were part of a person’s identity as visible signs of rank and ancestral blood. Tattoos would also offer spiritual protection.
The Samoan word for tattoo came from the Polynesian language. The word tatau originates from the tapping sounds of the tool made during tattooing. This primitive tattoo tool was made of bone or boar husk sharpen into a comb style shape with serrated teeth like needles.
Sileo is also a pastor of a Samoan church in Killeen. He believes the connection with tattoos is very spiritual.
“They tell the story of who you are,” Sileo said. Whether or not his belief is shared by those with less ceremonial history, most people at the expo tell a story about their tattoo experience, good and some not so good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.