Despite many events being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the Ink Masters Tattoo Show continued as planned at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center on Saturday.
More than 150 artists from across the country, and even one from Mexico City, turned out to showcase their skills for local patrons looking to add color to their skin.
“It’s just a good opportunity to come out and see a bunch of tattoo artists in one place,” said Fort Hood resident Joseph Knowles as he had a tattoo applied to his right arm.
Knowles was being tattooed by Kave Gonzalez of Twisted Mind Tattoos in Oklahoma City.
Although the event continued, the expo’s founder, Raymond Hernandez, said news of the virus caused him and the artists to take extra precautions.
Hernandez said a maximum of 250 people could be in the main ballroom at a time, and they were sanitizing everything every 30 minutes to an hour.
Vincent Aguon, co-owner of Cats Custom Tattoos in Killeen and the expo’s master of ceremonies, pulled from his experience in the Army in the medical field.
“I’m constantly on the microphone, and I’m constantly walking through the aisles, and I’m constantly making sure that even those patrons coming to the show understand and are aware of the health standards,” Aguon said.
The event continues until 11 p.m. today, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the civic and conference center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Tickets to enter the expo cost $20. The expo will return to Killeen Oct. 9-11.
