Despite the overcast skies and light rainfall, the Ink Masters Tattoo Show was going strong Sunday, the final day of the event.
More than 150 artists from across the country, and even one from Mexico City, turned out to showcase their skills for local patrons looking to add color to their skin.
Marli Johnson was at the Expo on Sunday, getting her second tattoo on her left arm.
"I am getting a tattoo of a compass because I like to travel a lot," Johnson said. "My first tattoo is of a stack of books because I also really like to read."
Because of coronavirus concerns, organizers of the event were making sure to minimize the amount of exposure event attendees would have to other people. Founder Raymond Hernandez said a maximum of 250 people could be in the main ballroom at a time, and they were sanitizing everything every 30 minutes to an hour. Due to these regulations, the Expo was frequently at capacity for most of the weekend.
The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The expo will return to Killeen Oct. 9-11.
