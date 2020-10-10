A tattoo convention came to town this weekend, bringing tattoo artists from different walks of life, specializing in black and grey, color, portraits and anime-style.
The convention also had piercers and vendors that were selling aftercare products, jewelry and merchandise from the convention.
The convention began Friday at 1 p.m. and continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event has 50 artists and 25 vendors.
“We roughly had about close to 500 people show up on Friday,” said Vincent Agun, event coordinator. “I think we will have close to 1,000 maybe on Saturday and then a third of that on Sunday so about 1800 is expected.”
Upon entry into the event, attendants were required to have their temperatures taken.
“If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you.” Agun said.
Ruben Segura, a Killeen-based artist who specializes in black and grey tattoos, said he has done a variety of tattoos at the convention.
“My clients have asked for watercolor tattoos, traditional and different stuff like that,” he said. “If I have an understanding of what the client wants, I try to pick their brain. If I can see it I can execute it.”
Currently Segura currently tattoos out of Cat’s Tat2 located at 104 W. Elms Road Suite 500 in Killeen.
Sara Galavitz, Georgetown resident who was getting an anime-style tattoo at the convention
“I am getting Ochako Uraraka from the anime My Hero Academia tattooed today,” she said. “She is my comfort character and I thought my artist was good. I saw her on Tik Tok when going to the Austin Ink Masters Convention held last month.
Admission is $20 for a day pass and is limited to adults only to limit the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.