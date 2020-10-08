If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Killeen area has plenty to choose from. Get in the fall spirit by running the Oktoberfest 5K Mug Run/Walk, take your furry friend to Barktoberfest, or catch a Halloween laser show at the planetarium. The popular Ink Masters Tattoo Expo is also back in town for those looking for new body art. View the listing for more information and events.
Local Events
The tenth annual Ink Masters Killeen Tattoo Expo will be from 1 to 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 10, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. There will be more than 60 tattoo artists specializing in a variety of styles available at this 18-and-up event. Admission is $20 for a one-day pass, $35 for a weekend pass, and visitors that attend before 5 p.m. Friday get a $5 discount.
The thirteenth annual Historic Military Vehicle Rally and Static Display will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. There will be vehicles from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War featured at this event.
The second annual Lampasas County Area Go Texan Barbecue Cookoff will be Oct. 9 and 10 at Lometa Regional Park, 15115 US-183, Lometa. Go to https://bit.ly/3jIeySE for more information and registration.
The Oktoberfest 5K Mug Run/Walk will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration is $25 per runner and t-shirts are given based upon availability. Following the race there will be an afterparty at Brick and Forge Taproom, 2901 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Each race participant will receive a coupon for a special pint glass and one Oktoberfest beverage. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/OktoberfestMugRun to register or for more information.
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, is hosting a Public Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
The Pink Block Party, to benefit breast cancer survivors and Pink Warrior Angels of Texas, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Homebase Lumber, 804 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. There will be family fun, food, a scavenger hunt, entertainment, and more at this free event.
Barktoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive. Activities for people and dogs include a photo booth, play areas, and door prizes. The shelter will also have pets available for adoption and will be accepting donations. A virtual fun run/walk will take place at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. All participants will complete the same course but can run or walk it at any time between now and Oct. 11. Participants must compete as a team with one or more dogs. Dogs will be available to borrow from the Killeen Animal Shelter. Registration is free and should be completed for each four-legged racer in order to receive a race bag and door prize entries. For more information on Barktoberfestand event registration, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
Cinergy Cinema, 402 Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove, will be offering free movie tickets this week until Oct. 12 for all first responders. Cinergy is also hosting a special Horror Film Series, as well as a family-friendly Halloween Spooky Cinema Series featuring $4 movies throughout October. Visit www.cinergy.com for a complete schedule.
The Nolanville Fox Trot Virtual 5K Race will be from Oct. 3 to 30. Participants can complete the race anytime they choose in between those dates, but must adhere to the designated course at the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, 400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville. Registration is $20 per runner and those that register before Oct. 21 are guaranteed a shirt. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Nolanville/FoxTrot for more information and to register.
The Fort Hood WIC Clinic is hosting a WIC on Wheels event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the Clear Creek Exchange, 4250Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.Participants will be able to recertify, load benefits, or become qualified at this event. The mobile unit will also be at High Chaparral Youth Center from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 and the Neighborhood Community Center, 6310 Tank Destroyer Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16.
The Fort Hood Ten-Miler Virtual Run will take place Oct. 11- 18. Registration is open until Oct. 10 and is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD runners. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com or call 254-285-5459 for more information and to register. Each participant gets a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Special Halloween-themed laser shows will be at 1:30 and 5 p.m. Oct. 10. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
Lonestar Soccer Club is offering Friday Fun Nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 and Nov. 6 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. These mini camps are for players ages U4 to U14 at all skill levels. Coaches will run drills and work on skill development. There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required at https://bit.ly/2GQXuvi.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Oct. 9-15, will be “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30p.m. and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” at 9 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a cape making workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. The library is open to in-person visitors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Fright at Night online series every night of October at 6 p.m. featuring a reading of a story from the book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9, The Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 11. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Garrett Smith and Jarrod Johnson from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 9 and Giblet Head with Jacob Tharp from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 10. Tickets for each night range from $14 to $48 depending on table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Country Music Bingo will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 and each bingo card is $2 with opportunities to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event. Barrow will also host an outdoor movie night featuring “Practical Magic” at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9 and live music by Kathryn Stredwick at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
