Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke is doubling down on his opposition to a proposed project that would build a new $10 million county government building in downtown Killeen.
On Monday, Luedeke sent an email to area media outlets, including the Herald, inviting them to cover Tuesday’s Bell County Commissioners Court meeting where the project will be discussed.
The plan to relocate Killeen’s Bell County annex complex — which includes vehicle registration, justice of peace and similar county offices — from Priest Drive to North Gray Street did have preliminary approval from the Commissioners Court and the Killeen City Council, however, the Commissioners Court tabled the project in a meeting last week after a concern about the timeline.
Also at that meeting, Luedeke threw cold water on the plan to build a new $10 million government building in north Killeen, where city officials are hoping for an economic turnaround.
In his email to media outlets on Monday Luedeke said:
“There is a lot of opposition to this move including myself. County Annexes are meant to be convenient to our County residents. Downtown Killeen is not and will never be convenient due to it’s location next to Fort Hood on the North side of the city,” he wrote. “Moving the Annex downtown is not serving the public to the best of our ability. This is an potential $10MM experiment to try to revitalize downtown Killeen.”
The Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and is scheduled to discuss the project once again.
