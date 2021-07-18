The Killeen City Council held a workshop Saturday to walk through the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022.
After citizen’s comments, the workshop began with a deep dive into current and proposed Capital Improvements Program.
The 5-year CIP was established in April 2018, and requires that a project cost more than $100,000 and be a multi-year investment to qualify.
Proposed capital improvement programs include renovations to the Killeen Community Center & Senior Center, facility improvements in order to comply with ADA requirements set by the Department of Justice, and a $5 million, five-year plan to resolve drainage issues along Bunny Trail.
A plan was also presented to designate a 300-acre area near the Fort Hood regional trail as a regional park, with a focus on passive recreation. The park would be a shared governance zone, which would allow the city to access the park with emergency services freely.
“I am very pleased that this proposal was brought forward,” Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said.
Councilman Michael Boyd, who made parks restoration and expansion a strong part of his campaign platform, agreed, and noted the addition of “grow zones,” areas where wild prairie and flowers are allowed to grow.
The council also discussed a plan for moving forward with street maintenance, after which members broke for lunch.
Mayor Segarra left before the council reconvened, leaving Nash-King to lead the meeting.
When the council returned, however, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown made a successful motion to postpone the budget discussion originally slated for the end of the Saturday workshop for next week.
The council then moved to a discussion on a study for the water and sewer rate that was conducted last year by NewGen Strategies and Solutions. According to Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh, the current revenue for water consumption is not sustainable for the near future.
Singh also proposed two key changes. The first is a water rate increase of $1.47 a month for the average consumer, which is about 5,000 gallons. The second proposed change is the addition of a volumetric rate to “promote conservation.” The proposed change would largely affect businesses and apartment complexes.
With the added rate increase, and at $50.54 per 5,000 gallons for both water and wastewater, Killeen remains competitive among its neighbors, with the next highest rate being Temple, which has an average charge of $53.60 per 5,000 gallons.
Singh also mentioned that the city is currently in talks with local water providers to negotiate certificates of convenience and necessity in order to expand its service area.
The City Council then moved to discuss a solid waste study and a proposed commercial rate increase.
According to Cagle, solid waste rates have not been adjusted in over six years. The proposed change would increase solid waste rates for commercial 2 cubic yard containers by 8%, or $6.30, and keep residential rates unchanged until 2025. Tipping rates would also increase by almost 12 cents per hundred pounds.
Cagle argued that Killeen residents currently subsidize commercial rates, which is “unusual for a city of this size.”
Alternatives to the proposed plan included staff reductions and replacing less equipment to account for some $561,000.
Councilwoman Brown asked the council to discuss the potential for outsourcing, but further discussion of outsourcing opportunities were shut down by Nash-King, as she moved the meeting on to the next item — potential funding items from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Potential funding items included mental health services, creating a new emergency operations center, and dedicating money to park improvements.
Further discussion of eligible uses and preferred programs was tabled by Nash-King, as she directed Councilwoman Brown to send her specific program suggestions to the city manager.
jdowling@kdhnews.com
