The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop. A, which decriminalized marijuana under 4 ounces in the city.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Killeen taxpayers have already paid more than $42,000 to a law firm that is defending the city in a lawsuit filed by Bell County government officials over the city’s controversial decriminalized marijuana law.

After the Herald requested the dollar amount on Tuesday, the Killeen city officials revealed on Wednesday that the city has paid $42,444.37 to Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April.

