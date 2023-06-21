Killeen taxpayers have already paid more than $42,000 to a law firm that is defending the city in a lawsuit filed by Bell County government officials over the city’s controversial decriminalized marijuana law.
After the Herald requested the dollar amount on Tuesday, the Killeen city officials revealed on Wednesday that the city has paid $42,444.37 to Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April.
The lawsuit, which has caused friction between the two local governments, stems from Killeen’s decriminalized marijuana ordinance that voters approved in November.
The city law bans Killeen police officers from charging people with misdemeanor marijuana possession (4 ounces or less). It is not related to medical marijuana.
Arguing it violates state law and prevents police officers from doing their jobs, the lawsuit was spearheaded by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza.
The lawsuit was being argued in May in Bell County court, and then went to Austin when the city’s lawyer filed an appeal with the state’s Third Court of Appeals, where it is expected to linger for months.
On Tuesday night, city staff told the Killeen City Council the expenses for attorneys to defend the lawsuit “will exceed $50,000” — an amount that needs City Council approval.
The agreement between the city and the law firm was signed in February by Cagle and Philip Kingston, the main attorney from the firm that is representing the city in its battle against Bell County.
Kingston, a former Dallas city councilman, is being paid at a rate of $450 per hour during “any period of time in which our attention is focused on your case,” according to the agreement.
The council is scheduled to vote next Tuesday on whether to approve the expense, which is paid from the city’s general fund.
“I’m concerned,” Councilman Joseph Solomon, who was elected to the City Council last month, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I realize we got ourselves into this and we didn’t have to. And, we don’t know how much more than $50,000 it will be.”
Solomon joined the council after the new law was passed and after the lawsuit was filed.
Solomon asked the council to separate the item from the council meeting’s “consent agenda” for the next council meeting, meaning the item would be voted on as a single item.
