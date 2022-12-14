Commissioners for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday granted a contested case hearing request regarding a controversial proposed chemical plant in Williamson County near Florence.
The TCEQ has received hundreds of public comments and contested case hearing requests regarding the Exfluor Research Corporation’s air quality permit application.
A contested case hearing, which is like a trial, is the next step after a public meeting was held earlier this year that was attended by around 100 people. The proposed Exfluor site is located at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County, about 32 miles southwest of Killeen.
“I move that we grant requests by the North San Gabriel Alliance and nine individuals (for a contested case hearing) and deny the request for reconsideration,” said TCEQ Chairman Jon Niermann, during the commission’s meeting on Wednesday. “I further move that we refer this matter to SOAH (State Office of Administrative Hearings) for a contested case hearing.”
As part of his motion, he delineated 10 issues as reasons for granting the hearing, including whether the “maximum allowable emission rates and chemical flexibility provisions” outlined in Exfluor’s proposal would be enough to protect air quality and the health of nearby residents as well as animals and vegetation.
His motion was unanimously approved by the other two TCEQ commissioners, Emily Lindley and Bobby Janecka.
So, what is the next step?
“The commission has referred the Exfluor matter to SOAH, which procedurally will be done by TCEQ’s Office of the Chief Clerk (OCC),” said Stella Wieser, TCEQ media relations specialist, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday. “Once OCC has completed the referral, SOAH will set a preliminary hearing. The purpose of the preliminary hearing is for the Administrative Law Judge to take jurisdiction of the matter, name parties, and set a procedural schedule which will specify the date of the evidentiary hearing. The evidentiary hearing is usually held approximately four months after the preliminary hearing.”
According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision on Feb. 24, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds ... The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
TCEQ GRANTS MOTION
Item number four on the TCEQ Commission’s meeting agenda was heard for about seven minutes. Although 50 people had registered to speak on the item — both for and against — commissioners granted the request without hearing any public comments.
“On this item, we have numerous requests (for a contested hearing),” Niermann said. “Most of the individuals who requested contested case hearings have failed to meet the requirements to be entitled to a hearing. Some did not file timely comments and others live too far from the facility to be affected in a way different than the general public.”
He said that the North San Gabriel Alliance and nine individuals met the requirements.
Niermann said TCEQ has a two-part analysis to decide whether or not to grant a contested case hearing.
“Part one is about who gets a hearing and part two is about which issues are referred,” he said, during the hearing on Wednesday. “Requestors who are affected in a manner different than the general public and requestors who have articulated personal concerns that are relevant and material to the permit ... are entitled to a hearing.”
He said that in the case of associations, such as the Alliance, “that raise concerns that are germane to the organizations purpose and that have identified members with standing in their own right are entitled to a hearing.”
The Alliance is a grassroots organization founded by a group of McCormick family cousins in Williamson County to fight the proposal.
