Commissioners for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday granted a contested case hearing request regarding a controversial proposed chemical plant in Williamson County near Florence.

The TCEQ has received hundreds of public comments and contested case hearing requests regarding the Exfluor Research Corporation’s air quality permit application.

