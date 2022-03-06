Carol Gould, 60, always knew she wanted to become a teacher as a child but found herself pursuing other careers as she grew up. She was born and raised in a small Kentucky city named Hopkinsville near Fort Campbell. There she met her husband, Jerald, a now retired 30-year Army veteran.
After they were married her family served a three year tour in Germany from 1985 to 1988. They then moved back to the states and settled in Killeen. In 1998, She received her Legal Assistant Associates from Central Texas College and eventually returned to school to pursue a degree in business administration from Texas A&M-Central Texas in 2011. She later received her Texas Alternative Certification in 2014.
Gould is currently a teacher at Hay Branch Elementary School. She taught first grade for two years, second grade for three years and has been teaching 4th grade for the past three years.
As a mother of three Killeen High School graduates, Gould says she was always involved in any way she could be. “I was always that classroom mom, PTA Officer, and volunteer in their schools throughout those years.” Gould said.
Gould worked at home as a licensed child care provider for a number of years until her children were old enough to attend school.
“I was frequently asked by some of my friends to help their child with some assignment or homework,” she said. “My defining moment came when two of my friends had children who were seniors in high school had struggled with passing the state assessment for graduation. After seeing their biggest challenge was reading, I decided that I needed to be a part of what happens in schools before students get to high school to help ensure students who struggled in reading were supported. I simply wanted to help make a difference for struggling students. Therefore, I became a teacher.”
When asked what gives her hope in the school system, Gould credited working in a diverse school.
“It gives me hope because the future generations can be exposed to a community that looks like most of our country,” Gould said.
“I believe students in KISD have the ideal opportunity to experience a number of different cultures and the opportunity to learn respect for others regardless of their race.”
To Gould, Black History Month, which was in February, means that everyone has the opportunity to learn about the significant contributions made by Black citizens throughout the history of the country. Gould believes that one way the community could celebrate Black History Month is by uplifting all educators and making a difference in our school community by showing up as volunteers.
“We often see people talking about what’s happening in education, but we rarely see those same people on our school campuses. Children need to know that not only do the school administrators, teachers and school staff care about them and their education, but also others in their community.” she said.
