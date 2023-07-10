HARKER HEIGHTS — Pop culture has deemed July 10 “Teddy Bear Picnic Day” and it evolved into a truly unique experience in Harker Heights when 44 kids and their stuffed buddies came for a picnic.
“We were so pleased that so many came out,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
There were families of all shapes and sizes who gathered to hear from Kay Townsend, a retired teacher with the Killeen school district. Townsend said she has a passion to work with kids, especially those who are about to enter pre-K or kindergarten classrooms.
With slides and her amazing picnic basket, Townsend began to read the story by Jimmy Kennedy and used props and her dynamic voice to bring the characters to life.
Throughout the two-hour event, kids gathered to listen, jumped up to do the Banana Boogie and made their own set of binoculars out of empty toilet paper rolls, construction paper and string.
Other activities included the Teddy Bear Hunt and a “brain break,” after which they enjoyed learning how honeybees make honey.
Before the picnic was over, each child received a “bear box” filled with delightful goodies for bears-— and their best friends to munch on.
“If you go out in the woods today, You’re sure of a big surprise. If you go out in the woods today, You’d better go in disguise. For every bear that ever there was Will gather there together because Today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic.” -- from the song “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic” written John Walter Bratton and Jimmy Kennedy.
