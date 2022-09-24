HARKER HEIGHTS — Speaking on topics like difficulty in transitioning from military to civilian life, the need for social learning and how to deal with a midlife crisis, 14 speakers presented their experiences and insight for about 100 attendees at a TEDx talk in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The theme of the speeches was “Spheres of influence in our changing world,” and was organized by Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd, a professor at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor.
TED is an American-Canadian media corporation that posts “ideas worth sharing” online. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design, and TEDx events are independently organized events, often hosted by universities and community foundations.
The Herald watched three of the 14 total speeches, and interviewed all of three speakers as a group.
“For many, midlife really is a crisis,” Keren Eldad said in her speech. “At the onset, we find ourselves confronting a dead end. I learned to stop calling mine a midlife crisis and started calling it a midlife awakening.”
The point of Eldad’s speech, she said later, was to share her experiences in confronting her own midlife crisis and to help people understand their place in the world to better make the changes they desire. Instead of becoming paralyzed with the fear of change, Eldad asked the crowd to accept the “death” of their younger selves and embrace the person they have and will become.
Similarly, speaker Renita Garrett shared her own difficulty in transitioning from a first sergeant to a civilian, using that experience as a launching point to discuss a greater problem for service members.
“When I retired, I went from everyone knowing who I was by my uniform and my rank on my chest and my shoulder to just someone on the street,” she said.
After her speech, Garrett explained that this identity crisis is something that plagues almost all members of the military to some extent. Without a visible identity, many former service members find themselves lost and suffer for it, she said.
Finally, Ashley Lowe-Simmons, a licensed clinical social worker, used the TEDx platform to call for a greater emphasis in social learning within the school system.
“They’re learning things, but they’re not learning about themselves,” she said.
Keeping in theme with the event, Lowe-Simmons pointed out that “someone is always watching,” and that the inability to be self-conscious can lead to extremely different results than desired.
“You may do something, but if someone else misunderstands and thinks you did it for another reason, you might not get the result you wanted,” she said.
The point, then, of their speeches, the women agreed, was that it is important to understand oneself, and others, in order to effect desired change.
This year’s TEDx was held in Harker Heights at the Central Texas Home Builder’s Association banquet hall, 445 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The youngest speaker at the event was Esteben Sebastian, a high school sophomore student from Austin. Other speakers came from all over the nation, including Ohio, Florida and New Jersey.
The Killeen Daily Herald is among the sponsors for the event.
