Police had no new information Wednesday regarding a 17-year-old male who was critically wounded in a Harker Heights nightclub shooting earlier this week.
Club Fuego was the site of the shooting late Monday night in which two teenagers were injured.
Police said a 19-year-old male victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
The 17-year-old male victim was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed area hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.