A teenager has made some waves in Copperas Cove, announcing his desire to run for city council.
Tayler Stokes, who will turn 18 next week, filed Monday to run against incumbent Vonya Hart for the Place 6 race in the Nov. 7 election.
Stokes is an incoming senior at Copperas Cove High School.
The Herald sent Stokes a number of questions Wednesday. The questions and Stokes’ responses are below:
Q: For how long have you been wanting to run for city council? What made you take that step?
Stokes: I began contemplating the prospect of running for city council earlier this summer. The driving force behind my decision to take this step stems from a deep-seated desire to actively contribute to the betterment of our city. Recognizing the various challenges and opportunities that our community faces, I have felt a growing sense of responsibility to serve as a catalyst for positive change. By assuming a role on the city council, I aspire to provide a dedicated and earnest voice for the concerns, aspirations, and needs of our fellow residents. My aim is to actively engage with the community, collaborate with fellow council members, and work towards implementing thoughtful policies that promote progress and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.
Q: Have you served in or run for elected positions at school? If so, what positions?
Stokes: As of now, I have not pursued elected positions within the school setting, apart from running for the position of class treasurer. However, my involvement extends beyond the realm of elected school positions. I am currently honored to hold the position of Battalion Sergeant Major, which designates me as the highest-ranking senior enlisted JROTC cadet and Senior Copperas Cove Explorer. This role underscores my commitment to leadership and responsibility within the City of Cove.
Q: What are your plans if you are elected?
Stokes: If elected, I plan to focus on reducing property taxes, improving infrastructure like roadways and schools, organizing family-oriented events, attracting businesses for job opportunities, and finding creative solutions to enhance the salaries of first responders and teachers. My goal is to enhance our community’s overall well-being, economy, and quality of life.
Q: What are the top issues you are going to focus your campaign on?
Stokes: The focal points of my campaign are centered on addressing critical concerns within our community. Foremost among these issues is the management of expenses and the reduction of property taxes, aiming to alleviate financial pressures on residents. While I deeply value the distinct little town ambiance that Cove embodies, it is imperative that we embrace the prospects of growth and expansion for our future. Through strategic planning and thoughtful policies, my campaign seeks to strike a balance between preserving our town’s character and harnessing the opportunities that come with progress.
Q: What will you say to people who say you’re too young or too inexperienced?
Stokes: To individuals expressing concerns about my age and experience, I approach their perspective with respect and understanding. I am deeply committed to representing the interests of the citizens, and my approach hinges on actively listening to their needs and being a conduit for their voices. I am fortunate to have access to wise leaders and mentors who provide guidance. It is important to acknowledge that I am but one voice on the board, and while age is a consideration for voters, I urge citizens to engage with my ideas as I earnestly engage with theirs. By fostering an environment of mutual dialogue and collaboration, I am confident in my ability to contribute meaningfully to our community’s growth and welfare.
Q: What are your hobbies?
Stokes: In my leisure hours, I find fulfillment in spending quality time with friends and family, fostering meaningful relationships. Volunteering is another significant aspect of my life, allowing me to give back to society and make a meaningful impact. Notably, I have recently been involved with the Texas Workforce Program, collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club and the youth. This experience has been particularly rewarding, enabling me to play a role in nurturing young minds and supporting their growth and development.
Q: What are your post-high school aspirations?
Stokes: My aspirations beyond high school encompass a desire to go to college. I am fortunate that my father has thoughtfully saved his GI Bill benefits, affording me the privilege of pursuing higher education. I recognize the significance of this opportunity, understanding that not all young individuals have the means to access such resources and often face challenges in financing their education or securing employment. This understanding fuels my motivation to actively advocate for and engage in youth programs, as they provide vital support to young people facing such difficulties, empowering them with skills, opportunities, and guidance that can shape their futures in a positive manner.
Q: Why do you feel it is important for young people to be involved and participate in local government?
I believe it holds significance for young individuals to engage and actively partake in the local government for several reasons. Often, we can go about our daily routines without grasping the implications of decisions being made on our behalf. Numerous aspects of our lives are influenced by the actions of our leaders, and it is essential for young people to recognize that we are the forthcoming generation of leaders entrusted with shaping the trajectory of our nation. By participating, we can comprehend the processes, contribute our perspectives, and ensure that our values and aspirations are reflected in the decisions that will inevitably impact us and the generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.