Emergency officials are warning of a downed telephone pole on Indian Trail Drive in Harker Heights on Friday.
The Harker Heights Fire Department said in a social media post that detours will have to be made in order to repair the pole. The repair work is expected to be done about 4 p.m. Friday.
A Facebook user shared a photo of a telephone pole on Indian Trail just north of the H-E-B. The pole was hanging precariously at a 45-degree angle over the roadway.
Around 11:50 a.m. workers were seen trying to separate the lines connecting the downed pole to surrounding poles.
