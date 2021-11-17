A new “rage room” — a type of business where destruction is encouraged — has opened up in Killeen.
Temper Tantrums opened on Nov. 1 at 101 W, Rancier Ave. near the Fort Hood east gate, and offers a host of options for controlled destruction. This veteran-owned business is owned by Brittany Rosado and her family.
“I always found that when I was pressured or angry, my first thought was to just throw my phone,” Rosado said. “It can be such a relief and you feel so much better afterwards but you hate the clean up. I saw this kind business growing in other cities and I thought that I should bring one here.”
Since the opening, business has been growing at a steady pace.
“We have a lot of online presence even though we didn’t do a lot of pre-exposure because we were still building,” Rosado said. “But people started sharing our posts and showing up more and more.”
Rosado said that they get more walk-ins than appointments but appointments are still preferred. People can donate breakables to get a percentage off their next visit or can bring their own breakables to their appointment for a lesser price.
Temper Tantrums has seven rage room options ranging from $25 to $150 depending on the time and items. No rage room will ever be the same since staff change breakables every day.
Examples of breakables include electronics, glass items, appliances, wood and more.
They also have a splatter room using paints for those who aren’t into destroying items and instead want to get creative. Splatter rooms also come with a canvas so guests can take home their angry art. The splatter room will be officially open on Friday.
Safe destruction and painting is a priority for Temper Tantrums. Each guest is outfitted for a safe wrecking experience and signs a waiver before entering the rooms. Helmets and goggles are mandatory but if guests don’t want to wear the protective jumpsuits, long sleeve shirts, long pants, and closed toed shoes are required to participate. For the splatter rooms, smocks, jumpsuits, and shoe covers are available.
Temper Tantrums is open every day by appointment from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also accept walk-ins from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information on scheduling and pricing, go to tempertantrumsrr.com or call 254-394-0272.
Temper Tantrums will have a Black Friday sale during the week of Thanksgiving where guests can get a free crate of breakables or a medium electronic with any of their packages. On Black Friday guests can use a code to get 20% off any available sessions or get a large item for that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.