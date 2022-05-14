The Killeen area may see triple-digit temperatures in the coming week as a heat wave bakes the area. Temperatures on Monday could reach 101 degrees.
According to available data from the National Weather Service, if the temperature reaches that high, it would shatter the record for May 16. Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported its highest temperature of 91 on May 16, 2010. Killeen Skylark Field recorded a temperature of 95 on May 16, 2018.
Temperatures peaking at or above 100 are possible as temperatures are slated to be in the upper 90s throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The heat, coupled with six power generation facilities being “tripped offline,” the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, more commonly referred to as ERCOT, has urged Texans to conserve electricity between 3 and 8 p.m. through Sunday, ERCOT announced on Friday.
ERCOT officials recommend leaving thermostats at 78 degrees and to avoid using appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.
Officials with ERCOT said the tripped power facilities resulted in the loss of around 2,900 megawatts of power.
The Killeen-Fort Hood area continues to deal with exceptional drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Lampasas County, most of Coryell County and parts of Bell County are under exceptional drought conditions, the highest severity of drought. Much of the rest of the area is under extreme drought conditions, the next level down. Parts of Bell County are also under abnormally dry, moderate drought and severe drought conditions.
