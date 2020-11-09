Killeen-area residents can expect a temperature above 80 degrees today, then temperatures in the upper 70s for the majority of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Basically we are seeing an area of high pressure at the surface,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “This means clear skies and stable air masses, so there won’t be any rain but there will be warmer temperatures. By Tuesday afternoon a cold front will move into the area and cause slightly above normal temperatures for the rest of the week.”
Bell County currently has slight abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell and Lampasas counties currently have no drought conditions.
Last year at this time, Coryell had abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of moderately dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderate and severe dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.25 feet, which is 2.25 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.41 which is 0.59 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast calls for areas of fog before 10 a.m. otherwise cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83, south winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night’s forecast calls for increasing clouds, with a low around 64, south southeast winds around 10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny and a high near 76. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 47.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 76, Low around 54
Thursday: High near 79, Low around 54.
Friday: High near 74, Low around 58.
