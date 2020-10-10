After a very warm weekend, Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to fall below 90 degrees by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 92. Saturday night’s forecast will have clear skies with a low around 66, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 98. Sunday Night’s forecast will have clear skies with a low around 69.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 90, Low around 59.
Tuesday: High near 85, Low around 58.
Wednesday: High near 87, Low around 61.
