Killeen has seen an overwhelming amount of rain recently, but it appears that might be about to turn. According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service said, weather for the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be sunny and dry until around Tuesday night,
“We’re seeing a series of isolated thunderstorms that might come in around Wednesday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said Saturday.
Central Texas is also playing catch up with its temperature.
“We’re a couple weeks behind where we would be normally at this time of year,” Stalley said.
According to Stalley, Central Texas normally reaches triple digits by July 4, and Killeen has yet to hit 100 degrees this summer.
“Overall, the weather should be bright and sunny, but we’ll have to see how Wednesday develops,” Stalley said.
Highs for the week will hover around 99 degrees, with the possibility of reaching 100 degrees. Fortunately, Killeen should enjoy low humidity until Wednesday, where there is a 20% chance for thunderstorms.
Lows for the week likely won’t dip below 74 degrees, leaving for cool nights.
